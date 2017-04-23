‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Slammed By Fans For Letting Son Ride 4-Wheeler Without A Helmet

Teen Mom 2‘s Jenelle Evans is in hot water again, and this time for her parenting skills. The young mother of three has come under fire by her fans when she posted a photo to Snapchat of her son, Kaiser, 3, riding a four wheeler on the new property she purchased with David Eason, without a helmet.

One fan on Facebook weighed in on Kaiser riding his quad without a helmet.

“Personally it really bothers me they’re not wearing helmets…. 9 times out of ten nothing will happen… then that 1 time it does,” she wrote.

Another who works as a paediatric nurse, slammed Jenelle Evans’ parenting skills.

“Every person should wear a helmet. Have you ever had to care for a child in the PICU that an atv flipped over on and landed on their head….brain matter coming out their ears? Keeping them cleaned up and alive so their family could come say goodbye. There are few things in life you can control. Your childs safety is one you can certainly do your very best at,” she wrote.

Still, other fans of Jenelle Evans thought the blasting of the reality star was unfounded, stating that the quad Kaiser was riding on was a toy and could be purchased at Toys-R-Us, thus there was no real harm in him riding his bike sans helmet.

Jenelle Evans has made no effort to respond to her haters. Instead, on Twitter, Jenelle says that her “cheeks hurt from smiling and laughing so much.” Before the photos of Kaiser without his helmet were taken, Jenelle stated on social media that the day was a perfect one for dirt bikes.

Jenelle has come under fire for her parenting before, namely the yelling matches she and her mother Barb have had in front of her eldest son, Jace.

Despite these alleged parenting flaws, Jenelle Evans has said that she’s not having kids any time soon. She says she and David are content with the ones they have, including David’s children from a previous relationship that spend a lot of time with the pair.

“David and I talked about it one day recently and how complicated things can get with Kaiser and Ensley together. They remind us why we are done,” she said.

But according to Jenelle Evans, haters aside, she is totally in love with her fiancé and enjoying domestic bliss with her brood.

“David is amazing with my children. He’s not afraid to change dirty diaper. He loves to make sure to tell them the importantance of school, staying out of trouble, worrying about being a kid. David also likes to make the kids go outside to play versus being stuck inside playing video games, which Jace absolutely loves to do. He’s perfect to me,” she gushed in a recent interview.

The 25-year-old is still at odds with her mother over custody of her oldest son, Jace, 7. Barb, Jenelle’s mother, took full custody of the child when Jenelle was at an incredibly low point in her life and overcoming drug addiction. Barb promised she would return Jace Jenelle when she turned her life around. Although the reality TV star claims to have done just that, her mother is still reticent to give up Jace due to the amount of time she has had him.

We made something so beautiful. ???? @easondavid88 #ErinDietrichPhotography A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:01am PST

Jenelle Evans claims the pair are working on their drama and trying to keep things civil for Jace.

“Jace doesn’t have a ‘side.’ He loves me and my mother equally and that will never change. I’m ok with that, too. I tell Jace and explain that me and my mom try to get along, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out. I don’t argue or even raise my voice in front of him anymore. If she makes me frustrated, I’ll simply hang up—no need for all of that extra stress,” she stated.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]