‘Persona 5’ DLC: New Free Swimsuit Costume Release, Plus Three Paid Sets

Another free DLC costume comes to Persona 5 this week, alongside six paid sets you won’t be able to stop yourself from collecting.

Persona 5 has really taken off, much like is predecessors, capturing—and for old Persona fans, recapturing—many hearts on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 platforms after its worldwide release just last April 4. Hardcore Gamer is already calling Persona 5 a “a once in a generation game” in its review, which pretty much echoes the reviews of players around the world.

But the real fun has just started. Persona 5 being the Persona game that it is, we’re looking at hundreds of hours of fun and grinding—not to mention a second re-run for the more hardcore completionists.

And what better way to enjoy Persona 5 than with more exciting—and this month, skimpier—DLC costumes?

Wear costumes from the very first Persona in this Persona 5 DLC set. The set comes with the costumes and background music. pic.twitter.com/btC3J7JZJ9 — Atlus U.S.A., Inc. (@AtlusUSA) January 31, 2017

The first costume set released for Persona 5 as a DLC came in April 11. A Persona 5 Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set was released for free, while the Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set and Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set were offered for $6.99.

This week, another free costume set will be made available as a DLC for Persona 5 players, alongside three paid costume sets. The Persona 5 Swimsuit Set will be available for download starting April 25, which includes a swimsuit costume for every member of the Phantom Thieves.

You can check how the swimsuit costume plays in the video below. It looks ironic seeing the Phantom Thieves fight in Persona 5’s iconic gothic and dark environments wearing such skimpy swimwear but for the price of none, there’s really no complaining with this DLC.

The three paid DLC costumes, however, are a throwback to the older Persona 4 titles. The Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set is inspired from the previous Persona 4 Arena Ultimax fighting game released by Atlus for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in 2014. The Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set is inspired from the famous 2015 Persona 4: Dancing All Night rhythm game by Atlus for the PlayStation Vita.

All three DLC costumes are purchasable for your Persona 5 character for $6.99 each.

Altus has more DLC costumes and Picaro Sets to come for Persona 5 in the coming months. While this writer is personally waiting for the free DLC costumes, you may still want to look at the other ones that are up for sale.

After the free Swimsuit set on April 25, two more free DLC costumes will come to Persona 5 for those who are on a budget. The Persona5 Maid & Butler Costume Set releases on June 6 while Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set releases on July 11—both for free.

Below is the full release date schedule of DLCs for Persona 5, as provided by Forbes:

April 4, 2017

Persona 5 Healing Item Set – Free

Persona 5 Japanese Audio Track – Free

Persona 5 New Difficulty Level Challenge – Free

Persona 5 Skill Card Set – Free

April 11, 2017

Persona 3 Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 4 Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 5 Regular Clothes & School Uniforms Set – Free

Izanagi & Izanagi Picaro Set – $2.99

Orpheus & Orpheus Picaro Set – $2.99

April 18, 2017

Shin Megami Tensei: Persona Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 20th Anniversary Logo Morgana Car Sticker – Free

Persona 2 Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Logo Morgana Car Sticker – Free

Shin Megami Tensei if… Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Kaguya & Kaguya Picaro Set – $2.99

Magatsu Izanagi & Magatsu Izanagi Picaro Set – $2.99

Thanatos & Thanatos Picaro Set – $2.99

April 25, 2017

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 4: Dancing All Night Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Persona 5 Swimsuit Set – Free

Shin Megami Tensei IV Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Ariadne & Ariadne Picaro Set – $2.99

Asterius & Asterius Picaro Set – $2.99

Tsukiyomi & Tsukiyomi Picaro Set – $2.99

May 2, 2017

Catherine Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Devil Summoner: Raidou Kuzunoha Costume & BGM Special Set – $6.99

Messiah & Messiah Picaro Set – $2.99

June 6, 2017

Persona5 Maid & Butler Costume Set – Free

July 11, 2017

Persona 5 Christmas Costume Set – Free

[Featured image by Atlus]