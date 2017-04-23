Chris Brown isn’t backing down when it comes to dodging service of paperwork needed for ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, to move forward with her request for a permanent restraining order against him, prompting an all-out battle between the duo’s management and legal teams earlier this week. Now, it appears that sources close to the “Privacy” singer have weighed-in with their thoughts on why Breezy is making it difficult for Tran to move forward with her case, noting that evidence of private, “cringe-worthy” text messages and voicemails may be to blame.

On Thursday, Chris Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos, revealed in court that he would not be accepting service of paperwork on his client’s behalf, explaining that he did not want to “help anybody increase their profile for self-promotion,” Gossip Cop reported.

Furthermore, Geragos aimed to defend Chris Brown against Karrueche’s claims of domestic abuse and physical violence, in which the Claws actress claimed to have been pushed down the stairs and punched by her former longtime boyfriend, telling reporters that Tran was only pursuing her case against Brown in order to “enhance” her “profile” and that the case was “doomed to failure.”

In response to Geragos’ statement, Karrueche Tran’s manager, Jacob York, told the site that Breezy’s attorney is only attempting to “distract from his client’s current violent issues” and reprehended the lawyer’s attempt to “spin press” to detract from “real life and real issues.”

While Chris Brown hasn’t spoken out about his attempts to dodge service of paperwork relating to the case, Karrueche’s attorneys, Patrick Blood and Michelle Trigger, told news outlets last month that they have repeatedly attempted to serve Breezy with paperwork in order for the case to move forward, however, have been “continually shut down” in their pursuit.

Tran’s attorneys further revealed that they have hired a private company to track Brown down, however, were not successful in serving the singer before the duo’s scheduled court date on April 19.

Similarly, alleged source close to Chris previously revealed to Holly Gozzip that Breezy is attempting to “wear Karrueche out until she’s discouraged and tired of spending her money trying to serve him,” in an effort to prevent the case from moving forward.

More recently, the alleged insiders further reveal that Brown may be wary of accepting service of the paperwork out of fear that if Karrueche were to move forward with the case in court, she may present evidence of Chris’ threatening or violent behavior via “cringe-worthy” voice mails and messages that could “end” him.

The insiders tell the site that once Breezy is officially served, Karrueche will be allowed to present any evidence of “cringe-worthy voice mails and messages that Chris has allegedly sent her,” which will then be at risk of being leaked to the public. The sources add that Brown’s team is fearful that if the evidence were to be leaked to the public, it could “end” his career and his chances of walking away from the court battle unscathed.

While Chris Brown hasn’t weighed-in with his thoughts on the ongoing court battle, the singer’s attorney recently took to Twitter to express his confidence in securing Breezy’s innocence in the case.

On Thursday, shortly after Tran’s manager presented his thoughts and rebuttal to news outlets, Mark Geragos took to Twitter to point out the continued difficulty Tran’s lawyers are having in even serving the singer with paperwork before pointing out that Karrueche is reportedly “following” Brown around the country while he’s busy with his “The Party Tour.”

They can’t even serve CB with a lawsuit. Maybe they should ask their client to do it when she is following CB around the Country #teambreezy https://t.co/YY1LxnkOYt — Mark Geragos (@markgeragos) April 19, 2017

“They can’t even serve CB with a lawsuit,” Geragos wrote on Twitter. “Maybe they should ask their client to do it when she is following CB around the Country #teambreezy.”

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]