Nokia 9 Release Date Set In July? Leaks Show iPhone 8 And Galaxy S8 Competitor

Nokia 9’s release date is months away, but it is already setting the groundwork as a challenge to the recently released Samsung Galaxy S8 and the upcoming iPhone 8. These flagships are the biggest on the mobile industry; will Nokia’s comeback change that?

Nokia 9 is one of the three smartphones to be released by the company this year and the one with the highest specs. It is one of the most anticipated releases this year because many mobile industry observers are interested to see how it will fare against the mainstream flagships. As Nokia is one of the best mobile makers in the past, the community wants to see if the HMD Global-owned company will regain its ground and once again produce strong competitors.

Nokia 9 Design

It seems that flagship smartphones no longer have space for the physical home button. A concept video created by YouTube user Concept Creator best shows what the Nokia 9 could look like based on the leaked sketches by Nokia Power User.

As seen in the video above, Nokia 9 is expected to sport little to no bezels at all. The 5.5-inch screen has a slight curve at the edges but not dramatic enough like that of the Galaxy S8. The top bezel houses the front camera and what looks to be an iris scanner while the bottom bezel has nothing on it.

And since the front has no room for the fingerprint scanner, Nokia 9 will likely put it at the back. The sensor will take the form of an oval placed vertically below the camera set-up. Then there is the flash between the fingerprint scanner and the dual cameras.

Like the Galaxy S8, Nokia 9 looks sharp and clean at the front, but unlike Samsung’s flagship, the elements at the back are neatly placed stacked atop each other. It might look better and sleeker than the designs of the Galaxy S8 and even the iPhone 8.

Nokia 9 Specs

Inside the beautiful chassis are high-end specs that will not let the Nokia 9 lag behind in power. With a rumored Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip coupled with 6GB RAM, it is looking to be a powerhouse that Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 should be wary of.

Along with these is a 3,800 mAh battery and an IP68 certification, which means that the Nokia 9 will be as waterproof and dustproof as its Samsung competitor. Other leaked specs include two storage options: 64GB and 128GB.

The Nokia 9 also has some interesting features, such as Qualcomm Quick-Charge 4, Nokia OZO Audio Enhancements and an iris sensor apart from the fingerprint scanner, also according to the sources of Nokia Power User.

Nokia 9 Might Soon be Coming with an Iris-Scanner https://t.co/7Lu89dzCg0 pic.twitter.com/7sfrwfsuns — TEKZ24 (@tekz24) April 16, 2017

In the camera department, there should be a 12-megapixel snapper at the front and a 22-megapixel dual-lens Carl Zeiss camera at the back. The best part is that it will come out of the box with Android Nougat, straying away from the Windows OS that may have led to its downfall.

Nokia 9 Release Date

According to Tech Radar, Nokia 9 will arrive in Q3 this year. A late July reveal has been tipped, but it could be delayed to early August. Either way, it will not be available until September at the earliest.

Nevertheless, this rumor should be taken with a grain of salt. It is too early to tell when Nokia 9’s release date will fall given that it depends on the availability of the Snapdragon 835 chipset. Even though it is already in the Galaxy S8, other smartphone makers have yet to get ahold of it.

With all these leaks about the Nokia 9, we could be seeing a change in the hierarchy. While it could take some time for the company to get back to being a serious competitor in the industry, it is definitely going the right way up.

How about you? Are you excited for the release of the Nokia 9?

[Featured Image by David Ramos/Getty Images]