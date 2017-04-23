Caitlyn Jenner Says She’s Now Distant From Kardashians, Plans Nude Photo Shoot To Show Off Post-Transition Bod

On Friday, Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner sat down with 20/20’s Diane Sawyer to talk about her highly publicized gender transition, and the changes it has wrought in her family and personal life. During the sit-down, the second between Jenner and Sawyer in the last year, Caitlyn confessed that she is now largely estranged from her famous reality TV family, the Kardashians.

According to Caitlyn, she’s still close to some of her children, others not so much. Caitlyn Jenner does have what anyone could reasonably describe as a slew of kids. With her ex-wife Kris Jenner, Caitlyn is parent to Kylie and Kendall. From her previous two marriages, Caitlyn has four more children, Brandon, Burt, Brody and Cassandra. On top of that, Caitlyn Jenner played dad (then mom) to Kris Jenner’s four kids with her deceased ex, attorney Robert Kardashian. Those four children; Rob, Khloe, Kim and Kourtney have all played starring roles in the epically popular Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality show, and a central part in Caitlyn Jenner’s transition story.

However, it appears that not all of the Kardashian kids have remained loyal to Caitlyn in recent months, although even she wonders if their estrangement has more to do with her transition or their admittedly busy lives.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to. A couple of them … I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?'”

What’s more, Caitlyn says that when she does speak with some of her Kardashian and Jenner kin, it’s only because she’s doing the reaching out. She also blatantly claims that her true blood kin, “the Jenner side,” calls more than her Kardashian family, reports US Weekly.

“Nobody calls that much. I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

During her interview, reports Fox News,Caitlyn Jenner confirmed that she has undergone the “final surgery” in her gender reassignment process. However, as the 67-year-old former Olympic athlete spoke to Sawyer, she was totally unwilling to go into details about the final operation, other than to say it was a “success.” In fact, Caitlyn Jenner slammed an inquiry into transition surgery specifics as “inappropriate.”

“I’m not going to dwell on that subject. It’s not an appropriate question to ask a trans person.”

Despite a reluctance to talk about her new lady-parts with Diane Sawyer, it has been reported that Caitlyn is about to follow in stepdaughter Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and pose fully nude for the whole world to see. As Perez Hilton reports, it is possible that her upcoming planned full-frontal nudity is part of what has driven such a deep wedge between Caitlyn Jenner and her Kardashian family members. Reportedly, Catilyn’s son Brody Jenner broke the news to the Kardashian clan, and the family was not amused or at all approving of Caitlyn’s plan to bare all.

“Brody told them that Caitlyn has planned and booked a full nude photo shoot and they were like, that’s unacceptable, it’s taking things too far… They’re hoping the shoot doesn’t come to pass because that would be their worst nightmare. Taking it to that level and unveiling her [new body] with a fully naked photo spread is going way too far.”

Indeed, Caitlyn’s Kardashian daughters are calling their elderly mom’s plans to take her clothes off for the camera “unacceptable” and even “going way too far.” Pretty ironic criticism coming from the likes of Kim Kardashian, who rose to fame due to an infamous sex tape with Ray J over a decade ago.

As for her relationship with her Jenner kids, Caitlyn appears to have remained much tighter with them than their Kardashian counterparts. The Jenner children released a statement to ABC in the midst of the new Caitlyn interview with Diane Sawyer and all of the revelations it contained.

“We love our father and have a deep admiration for her bravery in pursuit of becoming a more authentic version of herself. Every family is different with its own unique set of milestones, but we can honestly say that Caitlyn’s gender transition has brought our family closer together and for that we are grateful.”

Notably, the Jenner kids opted to refer to Caitlyn as their “father.”

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]