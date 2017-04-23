Nationals vs Mets 2017: Live Stream, TV Info, Starting Pitchers, Game Odds And Prediction

The Washington Nationals and New York Mets will complete their three game series tonight from Citi Park in Flushing Meadows, New York. While both teams have big hopes for the 2017 season, right now the Nationals are living up to the preseason hype – the Mets are not.

CBS Sports indicates that the Washington Nationals improved to 12-5 on the season as they won their sixth straight game on Saturday with a 3-1 victory over the struggling New York Mets. The Mets have lost seven of eight, and have only scored 23 runs in the period. Facing Max Scherzer tonight could produce one of two scenarios for New York – they may continue to struggle as they face the Nationals’ best pitcher, or they can get back on track while gaining a lot of confidence at the same time if they can snap the Nationals’ winning streak against the always tough Scherzer.

The streaking Nationals are once again being led by All-Star Bryce Harper. Harper leads the Nationals in every offensive category, literally. Harper is hitting.393 with seven home runs and 20 RBI through Washington’s first 17 games of the season. No wonder he gives opposing managers like New York’s Terry Collins nightmares.

Collins knows that it is a long season, although getting swept at home by a divisional rival is never a good thing. However, the Mets are hitting the ball hard, and getting some pretty good pitching as well. They just haven’t received a lot of breaks of late. More hits against the Washington Nationals with runners in scoring position would help.

“One of the things we keep coming back to is we just have to start to get some guys on and start getting some base hits,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “We just have to continue to put good swings on the baseball no matter where we hit them,” Collins said. “Try to find some spots where nobody is standing. And right now, we haven’t been able to do it.”

While Matt Scherzer has a great ERA in his career against the New York Mets, New York has had success against the former Detroit Tigers and current Nationals star. In his career, Scherzer is 5-3 with a 1.83 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against the Metropolitans.

The New York Mets will counter Matt Scherzer tonight with righty Zack Wheeler.

Wheeler didn’t get a decision in his most recent start Tuesday against the Miami Marlins. Wheeler pitched well in that outing, allowing just one run over five innings in the Mets’ 6-2, 10-inning loss. Wheeler has struggled in his career against the Washington Nations. He is 2-6 with a 5.09 ERA in eight career starts against the Nationals. So far in 2017 Wheeler is 1-1 with a 5.52 ERA.

Las Vegas odds makers have the Washington Nationals listed as the favorites in today’s game at -154, with the over/under run total set at seven. The run line prop bet for tonight’s Nationals vs Mets game has the Nationals -1.5 runs (+110) with the comeback on the Mets +1.5 runs -130.

MLB fans can watch all of the Nationals vs. Mets game several ways. The game will be aired nationally on television through ESPN. For fans on the go, you can also catch every pitch via live stream through Watch ESPN. The Watch ESPN app is free to download and will give you access to watch the game through your tablet, PC, cell phone or any other hand-held device.

First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET.

Prediction: On paper it looks like another slam dunk win for the Washigton Nationals. However, baseball is a funny game. The Nationals just beat two of the Mets’ top pitchers, and today they just may return the favor. The run line prop bet wager looks like a great play in tonight’s game. The New York Mets are overdue.

Pick: New York Mets +1.5 runs.

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]