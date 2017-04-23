Erin Moran’s ‘Happy Days’ Co-Stars Speak Out On Her Death

Erin Moran is best known for playing Joanie in the iconic series, Happy Days, as well as the spin-off with Scott Baio, Joanie Loves Chachi. The actress, who has faced financial difficulties in the past few years, was found unresponsive in her Indiana home on Sunday. New reports surfacing are blaming her untimely death on a drug addiction.

Erin Moran starred on Happy Days for 10 years, from 1974 to 1984, beginning the series when she was just 14 years of age.

Her co-stars have taken to Twitter and other media outlets to express their grief and offer condolences to the family.

Henry Winkler, who played “The Fonz,” was one of the first to release a statement.

“I will always remember Erin with her sweet smile that greeted me on the very first day I walked onto the set of ‘Happy Days’ in 1974. She was only nine years old. For the next 10 years that smile never faded. Unfortunately yesterday it did. My condolences go out to her family. She will always be locked in my heart,” he said.

friends of Erin Moran took to social media to tell the public at large that they shouldn’t jump to conclusions about her death, because the don’t actually know “anything about her.”

Erin Moran has had a rough couple of years. In 2012, the former star was homeless after being kicked out of her trailer park. After her public financial struggles, she mostly stuck to herself and was reportedly very reclusive. Reports state that the actress spent the last few years of her life hard at work on a autobiography that was never released.

The sheriff’s department in Erin Moran’s hometown released a statement saying that a call was made to 911 for an unresponsive female. She was determined to be dead upon arrival of the paramedics.

Although rumors are swirling that the cause of death may have been a heroin overdose, currently the cause of death is listed as unknown. Erin Moran will undergo an autopsy to determine the true nature of her death.

While Erin Moran has definitely gone too soon, she will always be remembered as the beautiful and bold younger sister of Richie Cunningham on Happy Days. Fans will look back on her character fondly, and reruns of the show will undoubtedly continue to play off and on, paying tribute to the star.

[Featured Image by STARMAX/AP Images]