Save The Date! ‘Deadpool 2’ Gets An Official Premiere Date From Fox Studios

Hold on to your chimichangas and ready your taco bar, because the merc with a mouth has a definite date to grace the screens of your local cineplex again. That’s right, Deadpool 2 has an official release date.

On early Saturday morning, Fox Studios gave a date for the release of one of the most hotly anticipated sequels in recent years, slotting Deadpool 2 as a definite summer blockbuster. The release date is scheduled for Friday, June 1, 2018.

The sequel will star Ryan Reynolds once more in the title role, with Josh Brolin joining the cast as Cable. Zazie Beetz, best known for her work in Donald Glover’s Atlanta, was also cast as Domino. Reprising her role as the wisecracking teenage mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead will be Brianna Hildebrand. Stefan Kapicic is also returning in his role as the Russian organic-steel strongman, Colossus. The last confirmed return is Karan Soni as the hapless Dopinder, Deadpool’s favorite taxi driver. After all, fans never did find out what happened after Dopinder kidnapped his rival for Gita’s affections. As far as viewers know, Bandhu was still relatively unharmed in the trunk of Dopinder’s taxi.

Unconfirmed returning stars are Morena Baccarin as Deadpool’s significant other, Vanessa Carlysle, and TJ Miller as Weasel, the owner of the underground bar and bookie for the dead pool that gave Wade Wilson his name.

The plot for the movie is still very much up in the air, but with Cable and Domino around, chances are it will revolve around something very serious that will have to be brought back to earth by Deadpool’s patented brand of snark and wit. In the comics, Cable was often the straight man to Deadpool’s antics, and Domino was a very serious femme fatale assassin who found herself annoyed with Deadpool more often than not.

Whatever the plot, fans are sure to be lining up for the second installment. Fox and other studios are also going to be eyeing Deadpool 2’s performance. The staggering success of the original film (earning $783 million on a $58 million budget) coupled with it being an R-rated film shocked studio execs, but in a good way. Deadpool‘s success paved the way for Logan, an R-rated sequel to the Wolverine movies, which finally gave fans of the surly Canuck a movie that didn’t skimp on Wolverine’s brand of violence. Logan was also a huge success for Fox, earning $606 million worldwide on a budget of $97 million.

Other Release Dates

Deadpool 2 wasn’t the only movie that Fox gave a release date to. Also being released next year are two other projects taking place in the X-men universe. New Mutants is slated to release two months before Deadpool 2, on April 13, 2018. Later that year, Dark Phoenix will hit theatres on November 2, 2018.

Dark Phoenix is billed as a sequel to 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and will draw from a rich comic book story to tell the tale of Jean Grey as she becomes the host for the Phoenix Force, a super-powerful cosmic entity.

New Mutants will tell the tale of younger mutants who are in training to become the next X-Men. In the comics, they were initially under the tutelage of Professor Xavier, but their head professor changed to Emma Frost and then to Cable and Domino, who renamed them X-Force. It is entirely possible that Fox will use the New Mutants to act as a soft lead for those characters before their debut in Deadpool 2.

Fox also announced the release dates for the next four Avatar sequels. The planned releases are December 18, 2020, December 17, 2021, December 20, 2024, and December 19, 2025. Director Cameron has said that the four movies would all serve as stand alone films, but together would form a comprehensive narrative and story arc. The original Avatar had a global earning of $2.8 billion, making it the highest grossing film of all time.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]