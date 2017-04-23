Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Dating? New Video Shows Kylie At Coachella Holding Hands With Rap Star

Recent rumors of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott dating have been ignited with another Coachella sighting. The two were spotted together at last weekend’s edition of the big music festival but now have been seen together again, this time showing a bit of affection. With the recent breakup between hip-hop star Tyga and Kylie Jenner, it appears that the successful reality television star may have moved on to another rapper.

Last month, reports of Kylie Jenner and Tyga breaking up hit the internet. The news caught some fans of Kylie by surprise, while others seemed happy that she had ditched her on and off boyfriend. Just recently, photos of Tyga with Jordan Ozuna came to the attention of the social media masses. Ozuna is a model and former Hooters girl who also was linked with pop singer Justin Bieber years ago. However, she denied the recently rumored relationship with Tyga. Meanwhile, it appears that there’s no denying that Tyga’s former girlfriend has a new guy by her side.

On Sunday, Hot New Hip Hop reported that Kylie was joined by rapper Travis Scott on Friday night for Weekend 2 of the Coachella event. This time around, there was some sort of paparazzi citizen on hand to record footage of the two together. The clip made its way to Instagram and shows the two walking together, hand-in-hand to navigate the crowd at Coachella. The latest concert lineup has included a variety of different artists including DJ Shadow, Mac Miller, Schoolboy Q, Radiohead, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott.

New Couple Alert ????⁉️(swipe left for video) #KylieJenner,19, and rapper #TravisScott, 24 spotted holding hands at #Coachella www.honeygerman.com A post shared by HONEY GERMAN (@honeygerman) on Apr 22, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

Scott is known for his hit album Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, which features mega-hit song “Antidote.” That particular song released back in 2015 was recently certified by the RIAA as three-times platinum. The song reached as high as No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Scott’s album also reached No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 albums chart and is certified by the RIAA as gold.

Scott is no stranger to doing guest spots either, as he’s featured on a variety of other artists’ works from Justin Bieber’s song “No Sense” to “Kelly Price” by Migos. One of his biggest hits is right now alongside Drake called “Portland” which also features Quavo of the trio Migos. The song has reached as high as No. 9 on charts in the United States.

The latest relationship could show that Kylie has upgraded from one rapper to another with a bit more success right now. Tyga is not exactly being called up by a lot of other hip-hop artists to drop a guest verse on their album. His last successful album, Hotel California, dropped in 2013 and reached as high has No. 7 on the U.S. charts, but his 2015 release The Gold Album: 18th Dynasty was much less of a success.

Tyga and Travis Scott aren’t the only hip-hop stars who have shown an interest in Jenner. There had been reports over the past year or so that 21 Savage, another artist who was hot on the charts, had expressed his desire to be Jenner’s man. It resulted in a beef developing between Tyga and 21 Savage that lasted for a few months. However, that never really went beyond some comments in interviews or social media posts, as far as anyone has seen.

Kylie will have her own reality television show debuting later this year called Life of Kylie on the E! channel. One has to wonder if it will include footage of the breakup, as well as footage of the latest relationship with Tyga Scott, or will focus more on Kylie’s other ventures such as her emerging social media, fashion, and beauty empire.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]