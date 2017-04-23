‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Rumor: Benicio Del Toro’s Character A Familiar One, Bears Connection To Han Solo

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi newcomer Benicio Del Toro will portray a character who is heavily connected to Han Solo (Harrison Ford), according to the latest reports about the film.

Well-known Star Wars watcher and YouTuber Mike Zeroh has provided some exciting information about who Del Toro plays in Star Wars: Episode 8 that points to this connection.

As reported in the past, the character is being referred to as The Man in Black. He is allegedly behind bars over at the city of Canto Bight, where Finn (John Boyega) and Rose (Kelly Marie Tran) will reportedly break him out of.

Zeroh says that Del Toro’s character in Star Wars: Episode 8 wears a fancy watch that has a display screen. It would seem that he likes to keep things efficient and ultramodern especially since he also apparently owns a luxurious ship, which fans will not guess due to his scruffy getup.

He also wears gloves with symbols on it as well as combat boots almost knee-high. The Man in Black also makes use of a tactical throat microphone when piloting his ship in Star Wars: Episode 8.

By the sound of it, Del Toro’s character is the kind who likes to be ahead of his time and whose greatest weapon is advanced technology. He appears to be someone who likes to equip himself with all sorts of gadgets.

Zeroh added that who Del Toro will play in Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi is a sort of a “trickster.” Swindling skills and futuristic contraptions definitely make a deadly combination.

With this new information, some fans now imagine Del Toro will be some sort of a smuggler, like Han Solo was. His character in Star Wars: Episode 8 is expected to be similar to that of Ford’s character or to Lando Calrissian (Billy Dee Williams).

Based on all this, many, including Zeroh, are now under the impression that Del Toro will bring to life Gannis Ducain in the big screen. After all, he was already namedropped in Star Wars: Episode 7 – The Force Awakens.

For the uninitiated, Ducain is a former owner of the Millennium Falcon. He stole the famous ship from Han Solo. If Del Toro is indeed Ducain, it would make sense why Disney and Lucasfilm have been keeping details about the identity of the Star Wars: Episode 8 character close to their chest.

The idea that the Resistance wants him on their side suggests that he has a set of skills and resources that will be of great help. As per Star Wars: Episode 8 spoilers, Finn and Rose will go onboard his ship.

In addition, Del Toro playing the role of Ducain will somewhat be a form of fan service. With Han Solo gone, Lando Calrissian not showing up anytime soon and fan-favorite Boba Fett with the same fate, bringing in a new face in the new Star Wars film that compares to these beloved legacy characters will be a welcome move.

One thing to note though is that Del Toro’s Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi character reportedly goes by the name or nickname DJ. Thinking of it as an acronym, Gannis Ducain definitely does not fit the bill.

Many speculate that DJ instead stands for Dark Jedi, who, in the Star Wars lore, are known as Force users who received no Jedi training but started the practice of the dark side without following Sith teachings.

This Force mythology is expected to be introduced in Star Wars: Episode 8 especially with the idea that Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) wants to bring the Jedi to an end and instead train Rey (Daisy Ridley) into a Gray Jedi, who are known as Force users who recognize no light side or dark, just the Force as one.

Star Wars: Episode 8 – The Last Jedi will hit the cinemas December 15.

[Featured Image by John Phillips/Getty Images]