A major game update is coming for the Xbox One and PS4 versions of ARK: Survival Evolved. Tomorrow, April 24, ARK gamers can expect the rollout of patch v753 on the Microsoft console and v506 for Sony’s PlayStation.

FYI ETA on next ARK Xbox & PS4 major update's April 24. Bit complicated cause we need to ensure new UI works nicely for console b4 releasing — Jeremy Stieglitz (@arkjeremy) April 9, 2017

ARK: Survival Evolved’s game update on Monday will add Aquatic & Amphibious Creature Breeding, as well as new Dinos (Equus, Leedsichthys, Ichthyornis, and Iguanodon. There are also new structures coming to the game such as Tek Underwater Bases, TEK Teleporter, TEK Mosa Saddle, Tek Power Generator. Other changes to expect both from the updates for the PS4 and Xbox One ports are a redesigned Total Inventory Menu, more than 20 Explorer Notes, new sounds for creature and male and female characters, plus a lot more.

Here are some other changes and improvements to find on both the PS4 and Xbox One ports of the game after getting the Survival Evolved’s update, grabbed from the official patch notes.

Flyer Nerf

Ridable fliers (not the Moth) now have ground attacks.

Limited one C4 attached per dino

Sheep now have a “Slaughter” option when you have a club, sword, hatchet etc equipped, also works on PvE

Player invulnerability after Eel attack increased to 5 seconds.

Scuba tanks now provide oxygen underwater even when a player is offline.

Turrets can now be placed underwater. Underwater turrets will not target anything above water.

Maturation Bar, Egg Incubation bar, and Taming bar now also displays the numerical progress percent.

Fixed weight calculation/updating issues.

Vaults are now paintable

Underwater mines now respect enemy foundation radius.

Underwater mines increased damage by 33%, increased targeting range by 100%, increased movement speed by 100%.

Cluster grenades no longer fragment if they’ve been destroyed by damage.

Speed buff gained from Oxygen stat on dinos decreased by 80%.

Tek Structures now give appropriate insulation on Scorched Earth.

The forthcoming ARK patch is part of Studio Wildcard’s stream of major updates to the “work-in-progress” version of the open-world action-adventure video game. The “full-content complete” retail version is scheduled for release this Spring 2017, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.

Meanwhile, the PC version of ARK: Survival Evolved is getting a new patch on April 30. The complete patch notes revealed that there are three new dinos to anticipate after receiving the PC update. These are the Giant Bee, Liopleurodon, Daeodon and Kentrosaurus. Tek Grenade is a new weapon to watch out for and new structures are also inbound, namely the Tek Cloning Chamber, Tek Megalodon Saddle and Tek Turret. In addition to those, the v257 update will also bring in big UI overhauls, more than twenty Explorer Notes, new music tracks, hairstyle and facial hair as well as the “Ascension” Game Progression and TEK Cave & Volcano.

PS4 owners in Europe who wish to try out this dinosaur survival MMO game are in luck as they can own the game now for a discounted price. First released December last year, Wildcard Properties’ ARK: Survival Evolved – Survivor’s Pack, which includes the up-to-date version of ARK: Survival Evolved: Founder’ Edition and ARK’s very first expansion called Scorched Earth, is now 25 percent cheaper. This means that instead of its usual price tag of £ 39.99 ($51.26), PS4 gamers in Europe can avail it for only £29.99 ($38.44).

ARK Survival Evolved and Scorched Earth are available at 25% off on PS4 (EU) for 3 more days!https://t.co/seXlBwx0Om#playARK pic.twitter.com/hX0elKUrF5 — ARK (@survivetheark) April 23, 2017

The gameplay for ARK: Survival Evolved, as posted on PlayStation Europe’s page, reads as follows.

“Explore the world alone or team up with or prey on hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape! A steady cadence of new content will be coming to this ever expanding world ensuring players hundreds of hours exploring, crafting and surviving in a living, breathing game world full of danger and adventure.”

If you are very much interested in the particulars of the upcoming game update, you can get the complete patch notes for the Xbox One, PS4 and PC versions of ARK: Survival Evolved‘s official website.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]