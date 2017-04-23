PlayStation Plus May 2017 Free Games Predictions: ‘Rayman Legends,’ ‘God Of War 3 Remastered’ Coming Next?

The predictions for PlayStation Plus May 2017 free games lineup are in. After a pretty good month of indie titles, can we expect some AAA titles next month?

Rayman Legends

This game has been on the wishlist of PS Plus members for quite some time, and Sony has yet to grant it. Ubisoft’s platform video game has been around for almost four years, which makes it a likely candidate for the free games program. It earned numerous praises on its launch, and PSU reports that it is one of the best titles on current-gen consoles. Those who have yet to play it or those who would want to play it again would benefit well if it is to be included in PS Plus’ May 2017 lineup.

Resident Evil Zero HD

Resident Evil 7, the latest installment in the franchise, saw a successful release early this year. Its subsequent DLCs also earned praises. Now that most of the fans of the series have probably finished the game, it is the perfect time to relive another acclaimed Resident Evil title. The remaster of the classic game Resident Evil Zero will be a welcome addition to next month’s PS Plus offerings.

God of War 3 Remastered

Want an AAA title? According to This Gen Gaming, God of War 3 Remastered has a chance to be included next month considering that Sony has been offering more popular titles recently. A new God of War game is coming up, too, which makes right now the perfect time to try out this game before the new one comes out.

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition was recently included in a humble bundle, making it highly likely to be part of next month’s PS Plus lineup. To recall, Resident Evil HD was first offered in a bundle in September, then was offered on PS Plus the next month. We could see the same thing happen in the case of the Darksiders title.

PlayStation Plus April 2017 Lineup

Meanwhile, the April 2017 selections are still live for PS Plus members. This includes Drawn to Death and Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime for PS4, Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom and Alien Rage – Extended Edition for PS3, and 10 Second Ninja and Curses ‘n Chaos for PS Vita. The last two titles are also available on the PS4. These games will be available to download until the May 2017 lineup goes live on May 2.

Xbox Games With Gold May 2017 Titles

On the other side of the console wars, we have a great month ahead over at Xbox’s Games with Gold program. Inquisitr reports that Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams – Director’s Cut on Xbox One will be available for GWG members on May 1 until May 31. Going live on the same day is Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II for the Xbox 360 and Xbox One until May 15.

Another great title Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris will be available starting May 16 through June 15 on Xbox One, while LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga can be downloaded for free from May 16 to May 31. The Walking Dead: Season 2, which is part of the Xbox Live Games with Gold April 2017 lineup, will still be available until May 15.

As PS Plus focuses on indie titles, GWG members are generally more pleased with the Microsoft’s offerings. Even so, Sony is slowly keeping up with the competition by releasing more appealing titles. May 2017 can be a great one for members, only if PS Plus finally listens to its customers.

PlayStation Plus’ May 2017 free games lineup is expected to be announced on Wednesday, April 26.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]