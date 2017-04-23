After Announcing Season 10 ‘RHOA’ Return, Kim Zolciak Takes Aim At Bravo Co-Stars

Now that Kim Zolciak is officially signed on to return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10, she’s been throwing some major shade at her costars. Kim Zolciak is slated to appear on The Real on Monday where she’ll talk about her return to RHOA. Kim will also talk about which of her costars haven’t done anything with their life in the years since she’s been filming her Bravo spinoff, Don’t Be Tardy.

During the Monday taping of The Real, Loni Love asks Kim Zolciak why she thinks Bravo executives want her back on Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 10. Kim took the opportunity to throw some major shade at those who have been filming in her absence. Kim said:

“Well, I mean, I just really call people like they are, I think. You know? I see right through you. I’m very psychic, very intuitive, so I do feel that too. And I just say it like it is… None of them have really gone in five years, except for Kandi. She had a baby, got married. But I feel like when I left five years ago, they’re all kind of still in the same place.”

While Kandi Burruss is technically the only RHOA cast member to get married in the time she’s been gone, certainly, the other women have done something, right?

It turns out that Phaedra Parks, who is rumored to not be returning for Season 10, has almost gotten a divorce. She did claim during Season 9 of RHOA that her divorce from Apollo Nida was final only to have a judge look over the proceedings and decide that her filing wasn’t done right and now everything has to be done over.

Kim Zolciak was feuding pretty heavily already during the Season 9 finale of Real Housewives of Atlanta so there’s a good chance that her dig was mostly directed at the former beauty queen. Kenya has made it clear that she wants nothing more than to get married and have kids. However, Kenya Moore’s relationship with Matt Jordan blew up prior to the start of Season 9 and the last pieces of their failed partnership played out last season as Matt was seen attempting to confront Kenya during Peter Thomas’ nightclub opening. Additionally, Kenya and Matt made major headlines after the personal trainer was accused of stalking the RHOA star and breaking windows at her new home when she refused to give him attention.

Porsha Williams, whose divorce from Kordell Stewart played out in the first couple of seasons she filmed RHOA, hasn’t bothered to get remarried. She is currently dating Todd Stewart, who isn’t related to Kordell, but it seems that most of Porsha’s growth has been in her career since she’s been very successfully co-hosting Dish Nation.

So while Kim Zolciak claims that her Real Housewives of Atlanta costars haven’t been doing anything while she’s been making season after season of Don’t Be Tardy while popping out four children in a few short years, it’s not totally true. However, Kim’s claims will definitely help fuel the drama between herself and her RHOA co-stars just in time for the filming of Season 10 to begin.

Kim has agreed to return to her RHOA roots on a part-time basis, which gives Bravo fans hope that NeNe Leakes will also be coming back as the head peach holder in a full-time role. Kim’s reason for the part-time status relates right back to her Don’t Be Tardy filming schedule, which she didn’t want to give up in lieu of a bigger role on RHOA.

With Kim Zolciak’s return to Real Housewives ofAtlanta for what Bravo producers are hoping will be an epic Season 10, will she be great for ratings or not?

[Featured Image by Peter Kramer/AP Images]