‘Mass Effect Andromeda’ DLC: Solo Campaign Expectations And What’s New On Xbox One, PS4, PC Multiplayer

A month into Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s release and players are already clamoring for new downloadable content (DLC) for both solo and multiplayer missions. Well, BioWare is listening so keep those requests and feedback coming.

After years of waiting, Mass Effect fans were hyped when Mass Effect: Andromeda finally landed on Xbox One, PS4, and PC last March. The fact that Mass Effect: Andromeda was one of the most anticipated games in 2016, and set an advantageous position for BioWare—but it didn’t take long for this hype to come crashing down on them.

Post-release, Mass Effect: Andromedasuffered a lot of criticisms and negative feedback regarding the story, animation, and “romance cutscenes.”

In fact, criticisms against Mass Effect: Andromeda were so bad that Lead Designer Ian Frazier says, via PlayStation Lifestyle, how hard it became to read fan feedback.

“I won’t speak for the other guys, but I spent quite a bit of my time on Twitter and various forums and such. And I won’t lie, it’s hard. It’s hard to see the criticisms, some of the challenges that are out there. “It’s difficult because we do want to help, so you’re out on Twitter and forums and stuff trying to troubleshoot issues or give people a hint on something they’re struggling with. But to do that, to help the fans and try to absorb the feedback to better steer what we do next, you have to wade through a lot of crap. And that part is not a lot of fun.”

But if there’s a silver lining in all of this, it’s that the fact that the devs are listening. Whatever negative and positive feedback fans have hurled towards the Mass Effect: Andromeda team, they are taking seriously. This is why with such a huge clamor for DLC, BioWare General Manager Aaryn Flynn assures fans via Mic that a DLC is in development—and what’s more important, it will come at the right time, for free.

Well in terms of new multiplayer DLC content, Mass Effect: Andromeda has been consistently rolling out Apex Missions. The latest mission, Apex Mission 05: Archon’s Remnant Fortress, is a missions to scour the Remnant Ruins for more information on what the Archon have recently found in regards to Remnant research.

For now, Mass Effect: Andromeda players will have less than a day remaining to exhaust this brand new multiplayer DLC, as it ends at April 24, 9AM PST.

Last chance to stop outlaws from stealing Remnant Artifacts. Jump into Multiplayer or send out Strike Teams to help APEX. pic.twitter.com/5ALYbrNDih — Mass Effect (@masseffect) April 16, 2017

In terms of the single-player story DLC, BioWare has yet to release more information. But Christian Post did unearth a semblance to a clue of what players can expect from an upcoming Solo DLC.

At the end of Mass Effect: Andromeda‘s single-player story, Ryder receives a distress call message, which hints that the quarian ark is under attack. This is only one of the various unresolved questions about the kett, the remnant, and Meridian. This has prompted Mass Effect: Andromeda fans to speculate that a “real ending” DLC could be released sometime to solve these cliffhangers.

Dragon Age: Inquisition, an earlier game by BioWare in 2014, tied up its solo campaign story with a DLC. This, in addition to hints by BioWare producer Michael Gamble, has fueled the speculations about the coming solo story DLC.

@Shatterhand1701 @AarynFlynn @bioware @DiscoBabaloo Working on the next one as we speak. Saltiness will neither rush nor slow progress. — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) April 17, 2017

Over at Reddit,Mass Effect: Andromeda players are already pitching what they think the solo campaign DLC will cover, based on the cliffhanger. User Leviafun365 leads the majority opinion with the following comment.

“As of now, the Quarian Ark and identity of The Benefactor as well as Jien Garson’s killer seem the most likely to be addressed in DLC expansions. Stuff like the Jaardan, and the main Kett Empire sending reinforcements to The Primus strike me as major stuff that require a sequel to flesh out fully.”

We can’t reiterate enough how BioWare has made it clear that they are “listening” and from what we have so far, that smells like a major free DLC for Mass Effect: Andromeda on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, possibly around E3 2017.

[Featured image by BioWare]