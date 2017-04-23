Here’s How To Experience The Android 7.1.2 Nougat Update On HTC One M9 & Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

The HTC One M9 and Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S3 can now taste the more advanced version of the Android Nougat through a trusted custom ROM update. Lineage OS has recently been updated to Android 7.1.2 Nougat. An official blog post on the Lineage OS website noted the following.

“We’ve merged up the N branch to 7.1.2. This merge includes all AOSP security patches and features to the platform. Builds starting April 14th will include these.”

From the list of its newly supported devices, HTC One M9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 are the most popular models that can have the Android 7.1.2 Nougat Lineage OS. To be more specific, owners of the GSM and Verizon variants of HTC One M9 can use this ROM. Also, those who have the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 LTE variant on Sprint network can opt to install the LineageOS 14.1 update, which also contains the April security patch. Other Android devices that now have the LineageOS 14.1 support are Letv LeEco Le 2 (International), Letv LeEco LePro3, LG L90, Yu Yuphoria, and Yu Yureka.

Aside from getting the Android 7.1.2 Nougat version, updating to Lineage OS 14.1 build also fixes the Extra Tiles issues, which lead to battery problems. A number of minor bugs have been fixed, too.

LineageOS is one of the most reliable custom ROMS available for Android devices and proving that are more than one million devices that have the firmware installed, Android Soul explained. Also, all the ROMS under the previously popular CyanogenMod are now being ported over to the Lineage OS ROM.

But although LineageOS is trusted by many, using it is still an unofficial method to upgrade your HTC and Samsung devices’ software. Any erroneous step during the process can damage the Android phone. Thus, experts recommend those who wish to install the custom ROM to take extra precautions. It is also very essential to take note that official Lineage OS releases are all nightly builds. This means that bugs, glitches, and other problems could be experienced.

Furthermore, there are pre-requisites that will help ensure a successful installation process using the LineageOS such as the following.

1. Fully-charged battery

Or if not, make sure to have at least 80 percent remaining power on your phone before installing the Android 7.1.2 Nougat LineageOS ROM. There should be enough juice pack in the phone during the update process to prevent it from automatically powering down due to a drained-out battery. If this happens, it could result in a permanently damaged or bricked device.

2. Use of custom recovery tool

A custom recovery tool has two major functions. First is to create a backup of all the most significant files and vital settings stored on the phone. Installing a custom ROM update will likely eradicate the phone’s entire memory. Second, flashing a custom ROM such as the LINEAGE OS on the phone will not be possible without a recovery tool like the TeamWin Recovery Project (TWRP).PC connection

3. PC connection

Installing the LineageOS entails the use of a computer. Make sure that the respective USB drivers for HTC One M9 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 are already installed in the PC so that connecting these mobile devices will be a breeze. It is also important to enable the USB Debugging mode from the phone for a smooth PC and mobile connection.

Head over to the blog site of Lineage OS linked above for more information about this updated custom ROM.

Meanwhile, the official Android 7.1.2 Nougat update is currently available for Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C and Nexus devices such as the Nexus 6P, 5X and Nexus Player. Official factory images and manual OTA update files are currently available for the smartphones.

[Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]