No, Jennifer Aniston Is Not Starring In Revenge Tell-All About Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston seems to always be drawn into anything involving the divorce proceedings and relationship history between actress Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Since filmmaker Ian Halperin came forward indicating that he is creating a tell-all documentary about Brad and Angelina and the demise of their 12-year relationship, there have been rumors swirling that this film will be Aniston’s chance to come forward and share the dramatic details that led to her own divorce from Pitt and the steamy affair between the Allied star and Jolie that is said to have brought her marriage to Pitt to its close.

Jennifer Aniston Does Not Care About Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Divorce https://t.co/318OZ5kPP9 pic.twitter.com/rYG4fPF2mq — MOBIPICKER.COM (@MOBIpicker) April 7, 2017

Since speculation began, filmmaker Ian Haperin himself has insisted that Jen and Brad were estranged well before the affair began between Pitt and Jolie. Aniston has even admitted on many occasions that their marriage had come to a close prior to the beginning of Brangelina.

Jennifer Aniston’s Alleged True Feelings On Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Split https://t.co/h2rQUetDcE via Kristine Moore — All Trends IT (@All_Trends_IT) April 9, 2017

New rumors state that Aniston and Pitt are teaming up in a film together and claim that the joint effort is a way for the Friends star to get her revenge on the actress and UN special envoy. However, Gossip Cop has gotten to the bottom of this claim, and has of course found no truth to it. The gossip policing site notes the details of this latest fabrication.

“Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston co-starring on the big screen for the first time? That’s the plan according to a new tabloid cover story, which alleges the exes are teaming up for a movie to get ‘revenge’ on Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop, however, has the exclusive truth about the situation. “

This tale has been initiated by In Touch since it was announced earlier this month that Pitt would star inve and produce Ad Astra, a sci-fi film about an engineer who travels across the galaxy. Of course Jen has been linked into this story and the tabloid states that Jen will star in the leading female role opposite Brad, as a sort of revenge on Angelina for her role opposite Brad in Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

GC shares words of the supposed source behind the fabrication.

“‘There’s no other woman who gets under Angie’s skin like Jen’ adds the outlet’s dubious source, who further claims Jolie holds a grudge over being ‘portrayed as a home-wrecker while Jen was seen as America’s sweetheart.’ The ‘insider’ goes on to maintain that Jolie ‘doesn’t think much of Jen’s acting’ either, which makes losing the role to her all the more devastating.”

Ever since the end of Brad and Jen in 2005, and the affair between Angelina and Brad began, fans of the actresses have picked sides. Team Jen is clearly all over seeing the beauty get revenge against Jolie, yet the truth is, that Aniston has moved on in love and career and is not making a film with her ex-husband for revenge or any other reason.

As for Ange and Brad, the estranged couple have attempted to keep things amicable and out of the spotlight for the sake of their children. Although Brad has yet to speak about the difficult time following Angelina’s fall announcement that she was filing for divorce, Jolie has engaged in sit-down, televised interviews which have involved the stunner speaking about the challenging time.

The Cut shares the words of Ange when asked about the divorce and custody struggle while she spoke on BBC.

“‘We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.’ When asked how she was coping with the aftermath, Jolie said that many find themselves in similar situations and she reiterated that her family has been going ‘through a difficult time.'”

The star admitted that her goal is simply to get through the tough times. “I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer.”

[Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for The Critics’ Choice Awards]