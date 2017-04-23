‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Why Bella’s Dad Is Either Kevin Or A Surprise Third Man

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of April 24 to 28 promise another week of explosive drama, more twists and turns, and a long-awaited paternity reveal. This week, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will both receive an unexpected — and potentially life-changing — letter from Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), who is still on the run.

Last week on The Young and the Restless, Victor (Eric Braeden) left Genoa City, possibly to follow or look for Adam (Michael Muhney/Justin Hartley) or Chloe — or both. Meanwhile, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Billy reignited their romance. Unfortunately, The Young and the Restless spoilers say that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) will throw a wrench into this reunion. She wants her ex-husband back and will do anything to steal him away from Phyllis.

Today on #YR, Billy is on a collision course with Jack and Scott receives a surprise visitor. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/4Tcw6RJYcU pic.twitter.com/vq0cVHHalm — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 21, 2017

Now that he’s in the midst of a love triangle, will Billy’s world be rocked further by the discovery that he’s Bella’s real father? Maybe. Maybe not. While some The Young and the Restless fans suspect that DNA testing will reveal that Bella is Billy’s, spoilers also point to another possibility: that Kevin is Bella’s dad.

Why Billy probably isn’t the father

Chloe may have abandoned Kevin at the altar and left Bella with her mother, but she’s trying to do the right thing by reuniting Bella with her real father. This week on The Young and the Restless, Kevin and Billy will receive letters from Chloe. She tells each that there’s a possibility that he is Bella’s father. She asks them to get DNA tests.

By Tuesday, Paul (Doug Davidson) will have the results and the paternity reveal will rock both Kevin’s and Billy’s worlds. If Kevin is the real father, it would be great news as he already loves Bella as though she was his. If Billy turns out to be the dad, his life gets even more complicated.

Today: Phyllis & Billy take a "break" from work! ????#YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 18, 2017 at 3:26pm PDT

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that though Billy and Phyllis are all over each other right now, Billy could be headed for a reunion with Victoria. Spoilers from Soaps reveal that Victoria wants to reconcile with her ex and that she is planning on fighting for him. Though The Young and the Restless fans may want Billy to be Bella’s father, this might not be the best time to add another twist to his storyline.

Victoria is already having a tough time with Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu), and adding another child to the mix may be too much. According to spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry, there’s also the added complication of Billy possibly wanting to co-parent and subsequently falling for Chloe. With all that’s already going on with this character, a paternity reveal just seems unnecessary.

Why Kevin could be the dad

After having been ditched at the altar and learning that his bride-to-be is a (possible) murderer, Kevin is sad, alone, and in need of some comfort. What better way, then, to shower this character with some much-needed love and affection than by revealing that he is Bella’s dad?

Yes, a previous paternity test has already proven that he is not Bella’s father. But, this being The Young and the Restless, anything can happen. It could be revealed that there was a mix-up or a mistake with the earlier test. Maybe Chloe even tampered with it to keep the truth from Kevin.

Today on Y&R, Kevin makes a shocking discovery while looking for Chloe. Will Chelsea be okay?! ???? #YR A post shared by The Young and the Restless (@youngandrestlesscbs) on Apr 6, 2017 at 4:59pm PDT

Nonetheless, Kevin and Bella already have a sweet father-daughter bond and many The Young and the Restless fans are rooting for him to be announced as the little girl’s real dad. After all, he sure needs some good news and Bella needs someone in her life who will love her and raise her now that no one knows if Chloe will ever be back.

And because Kevin currently has no real romance and no major conflicts to deal with, there’s not much going on with this character. Learning that Bella is his daughter will give him a purpose.

Is there a third possible father?

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that both Billy and Kevin will receive letters from Chloe and take DNA tests. But is there someone else out there who got a similar message?

As The Young and the Restless viewers recall, Chloe stole Billy’s sperm and slept with Kevin before leaving Genoa City all those years ago. But that doesn’t mean that these two are the only possible baby daddies. Chloe could have easily slept with someone else while she was away.

Some The Young and the Restless fans suggest that the CBS soap will drop a major shocker and reveal that someone totally unexpected — maybe Scott (Daniel Hall) or Adam or even Victor — is Bella’s father. It could even be someone who hasn’t been seen onscreen. Perhaps a man she met at the mental facility she checked into or someone she met outside Genoa City. If so, The Young and the Restless viewers could soon meet a new character.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

This week on #YR, someone’s life will be changed forever and a secret alliance will shake things up! pic.twitter.com/VAT1rGhqqr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) April 23, 2017

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]