Jim Parsons Flaunts Future Of AI In A True Sheldon-Like Fashion

Smart is the new sexy—the punchline made popular by the TV show The Big Bang Theory—is now figuratively used by Intel Corporation.

The tech giant has roped in Jim Parsons to flaunt their new AI technology.

In a true Sheldon Cooper-like fashion, actor Jim Parsons introduced the might of Intel’s Artificial Intelligence to the world.

Intel’s campaign uses a futuristic AI being, who is also named ‘Future.’

“The new campaign brings to life the idea that at Intel, we know the future, because we’re building it,” said Steve Fund, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Intel Corporation.

“We’ll showcase the advances we’re making in emerging technologies today to make the future of business even more amazing,” he said, according to the company’s press release.

Intel recently conducted research among senior business leaders, which revealed a universal anxiety about what the future will bring and a fear of being outpaced by emerging technologies.

In the first spot titled “Artificial Intelligence,” Parsons points out that what Intel is doing in artificial intelligence is helping business people see trends to stay ahead of the competition. The second spot, titled “Autonomous Driving,” will highlight how Intel is accelerating the future of autonomous vehicles and 5G network technology.

“Artificial Intelligence” began airing on April 18 in the United States. The ad will followed by “Autonomous Driving” on April 25.

In November, Intel acquired Movidius, which will help bring artificial intelligence to video surveillance cameras. These cameras will go beyond traditional functions such as monitoring and recording by offering advanced video analysis features, such as crowd density monitoring, stereoscopic vision, facial recognition, people counting, behavior analysis and detection of illegally parked vehicles, the company said in its press release.

Meanwhile, on the virtual reality front, Intel’s general manager for VR and gaming, Frank Soqui, chalked out new plans for enhancing VR experiences.

According to the press release, Intel will power filmmaker Eliza McNitt’s first episode of her new project, “Pale Blue Dot,” a virtual exploration of the universe inspired by the iconic image in the film’s name. The VR experience brings to life immersive worlds at the fringes of our solar system while also showing the fragility of our own planet. Audiences have the opportunity to find themselves lost together floating through the cosmos. The film comes after the success of McNitt’s “Fistful of Stars,” a VR film that debuted at SXSW and also was powered by Intel.

Additionally, the company has partnered with Winslow Porter and Mileca Zec to enhance their film “Tree,” immersing audiences in a majestic rainforest where viewers’ arms become the branches and their bodies become the trunks. The highly immersive experience captures the growth (from seeding to tree) at its fullest form, resulting in the unique opportunity to witness firsthand the fate of the rainforest. To date, “Tree” has received official selection at Sundance Film Festival New Frontier and Tribeca Film Festival Immersive 2017, where it will make its premiere.

In partnership with CyberPowerPC, 26 VR systems powered by 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors will be on hand for the learning workshop series at VRLA School. This includes powering the first VR projects made by members of “Big Brothers Big Sisters and Girls Who Code.”

Meanwhile, Intel also made some changes to its top management. Intel executives Diane Bryant, Murthy Renduchintala and Stacy Smith have been promoted to group presidents, and Renduchintala has been appointed chief engineering officer.

“The new leadership appointments reflect the scope of Diane, Murthy and Stacy’s responsibilities,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “Their groups are a significant part of Intel’s business and are instrumental to driving Intel’s growth strategy and flawless execution going forward.”

[Featured Image by Omar Vega/Invision/AP Images]