‘Happy Days’ Netflix Reboot Rumors Swirled Prior To Death Of Erin Moran, Is A Reboot Still Possible?

A possible Happy Days Netflix reboot was rumored prior to recent news of the untimely death of Happy Days star Erin Moran. Less than a year ago, Happy Days creator, Garry Marshall, said that a reboot was “very possible.” More recently, one former Happy Days star, Ted McGinley, voiced his interest in a Happy Days reboot, adding that he hoped Netflix would revive the popular ABC sitcom, that’s currently been off the air for over 30 years.

However, a complete Happy Days reboot would more than likely mean an entirely new cast of characters. The Studio Exec shared in 2015 that a Happy Days reboot on Netflix would probably pick up where the gang left off 30 years ago. But, with recent news of the death of Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days, and previous news of the death of Tom Bosley, who played Howard Cunningham on Happy Days, a Happy Days Netflix reboot with an all-original cast would not be possible.

Former 'Happy Days' star wants Netflix reboot – Ted McGinley is hoping “Happy Days” will get the Netflix treatm… https://t.co/yGjmOZoPG6 — Julie Deane (@JulieDeane1) February 22, 2017

The Express reported in June of 2016 that Garry Marshall has been “putting the wheels in motion for a comeback” of Happy Days, adding that, at least, “The Fonz” would have to be reimagined for a possible remake, “most probably with an unknown face.” Some fans commented that “it would be foolish” to try to remake Happy Days, since the long-running sitcom was originally made for a specific time and place, the mid-1950s to mid-1960s in the United States.

Auditions for the part of Arthur "The Fonze" Fonzarelli in the White House reboot of Happy Days pic.twitter.com/dAJSWJF2Hg — Rumpleman (@rumpleman2) February 19, 2017

Other fans commented that producers would have to “think really hard” about who to cast in a Happy Days reboot. Happy Days is remembered as “one of the most iconic shows ever shown on TV,” and “one of the biggest TV hits of the ’70s,” according to People Magazine. The TiVo Community Forum lists Happy Days as a television classic in which the cast had “great chemistry.” Some fans added that they wouldn’t watch a show that didn’t have good chemistry, and speculation surrounding the possible plot for a Happy Days Netflix reboot includes storylines for The Fonz, played by Henry Winkler, Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard, and Joanie Cunningham, played by the late Erin Moran.

“The Fonz is a High school Principal, Richie Cunningham runs a chain of video stores, Joanie is a lounge singer and Ralph Malf and Potsie are a happily married gay couple with two unruly adopted children.”

The current Netflix Chief Content Officer,Ted Sarandos, reportedly said in a 2015 interview that Netflix is “very excited about introducing Happy Days to a new generation.” In that interview, Netflix had allegedly confirmed a Happy Days reboot, with most of the original cast allegedly signing on to play their characters. According to Sarandos, Miles Teller, Amy Poehler, and Bryan Cranston were all “on board” for filling other roles in the Happy Days Netflix reboot. Alot previously shared a slideshow of 10 other actors who could also “hold up” to becoming part of the cast of a Happy Days reboot.

MeTV shared in 2016 that Garry Marshall shot down talks of a possible Mork & Mindy reboot, following the passing of Robin Williams, who played Mork, an extraterrestrial from the planet Ork. According to Marshall, no one could replace Robin Williams, adding that Mork & Mindy was a “very special show,” with a “very special man.” With news of the death of Erin Moran on Saturday, as previously reported by Variety, would Garry Marshall feel the same way about a possible Happy Days Netflix reboot without beloved character Joanie Cunningham?

Xfinity shared a 2009 interview with Erin Moran, who recalled “Happy Days and depressing nights.” Moran had this to say about her time on Happy Days: “What happened with all of us was like we were this family. It was so surreal with all the cast members…They were my family.”

Erin Moran went on to say that, while she liked working with people, she didn’t want to do the Happy Days spinoff, Joanie Loves Chachi. According to Moran, she wanted to “stay on Happy Days,” but managed to shake her Joanie character in her private life to just become “Erin Moran from Happy Days.”

Widespread agreement among fans of Happy Days is that a Happy Days Netflix reboot would be a “flop,” with fans asking, “How can you beat the original cast?”

[Featured Image by Vince Bucci/Getty Images]