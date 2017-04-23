Three New iPhones At Apple’s Fall Release: iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 7S, And The Dilemma Of Upgrading

With Apple set to release three brand new iPhone models this coming Fall—an upgraded iPhone 7 and iPhone 7S, and the anniversary iPhone 8—which smartphone upgrade should you get?

Pressure is high on Apple after Samsung’s successful release of the Samsung Galaxy S8 this month. But Cupertino morale is high as the company is banking on support it will get when it releases three brand new smartphones in the market come Fall 2017.

We have finally come to an era where option is king. Even in the tech industry, where it may be hard to set yourself apart from the next brand, companies have found a way to make a product that will fit every kind of lifestyle. Apple, in the recent years, has started to follow this marketing strategy. Instead of releasing one iPhone model each year, Apple started to release a variety of options for their largely growing market.

This time around is no different, Tulsa World reported, as Apple is gearing to release three different iPhone models—although we can argue on the level of “different” these smartphones will come. But if you’re looking for an upgrade this year, then you’ll have the opportunity to choose which iPhone will fit your needs, wants, and budget.

The spotlight-hugger of the upcoming Apple launch this September, of course, will be the anniversary iPhone everyone has dubbed the iPhone 8, iPhone X, or even iPhone Edition. This premium iPhone will ship with all the newest and most advanced features Apple has been cooking up throughout the year, which will mean that if you want the best of the best, then this is definitely your upgrade of choice.

But the iPhone 8 is not perfect, and it definitely isn’t for everybody. According to what we know so far about the iPhone 8, via CNet, this premium iPhone will ship in a variety of sizes, from as huge as 5.8 inches to as small as t 4.7 inches. We will be getting curved, edge-to-edge OLED display, wireless charging, dual-lens camera, USB-C, and Apple’s latest next-generation processor, among other speculated specs.

According to sources of Tulsa World, Apple suppliers have so far struggled to reliably produce heavily curved glass in mass quantities. The various tests with various levels of curved glass were attempted to give the iPhone 8 its edgy design, which will be the main component of its redesign. However, due to the results from the tests, sources reveal that we may be getting a version of the iPhone with more subdued curves.

The Inquisitr has also previously reported that the iPhone 8 will be relocating its Touch ID at the back, to give way to the edge-to-edge screen design.

But while these all sound amazing, being the anniversary iPhone and all, it will stand to reason that it will cost consumers. Analysts Shawn M. Harrison and Frank Carson already told Business Insider that “it increasingly costs Apple more to make the iPhone.” Not to mention the skyrocketing prices of the OLED display and the market’s almost 30 percent increase in memory prices, which heavily impacts the iPhone 8’s final tag price.

As the iPhone 8’s release date comes sooner, we are more and more convinced that we could be seeing a $1000 price tag on this anniversary iPhone. And that’s exactly where the upgraded iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus comes into the story.

Forbes highlighted that the main concern for the iPhone 7S and iPhone 7S Plus is not overstepping the iPhone 8. Apple, at the end of the day, wouldn’t want the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus eating into the sales of the iPhone 8. This is why we’ll be at least expecting a decent upgrade in the features of the 7S and 7S Plus—better chipset, better performance, and maybe even better display as recent comments from the president of Sharp Electronics suggest that an OLED screen could be coming to the iPhone 7S and 7S Plus, as well.

Besides, high-end Android smartphones, alongside the Samsung Galaxy S8, has already been sporting OLED technology for years. It’s high time Apple reconsiders their stand on this, too.

At the end of the day, the iPhone 8, iPhone 7S, and iPhone 7S Plus will all be about outshining its current iPhone 7 line and the competitor Samsung Galaxy S8.

Gene Munster, co-founder of Loup Ventures and a veteran Apple analyst, tells Bloomberg about the upcoming iPhone 8:

“This fall, it would be three years since we had a remarkable shift in iPhone hardware. This raises expectations for this year’s phone having a material change in functionality and look. The Samsung Galaxy S8 raises the bar for Apple to hit a home run.”

If you’re an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus owner, upgrading to the 7S or 7S Plus could be a bit tricky, with such little in upgrades to look forward to. So if you’re eyeing the iPhone 8, better be ready for the price tag Apple is slapping on that smartphone come the huge release this September.

