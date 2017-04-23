Kristyna Martelli Death: 23-Year-Old Instagram Model With 615,000 Followers Dies After 100 Plastic Surgeries

Even people who might not have been one of Kristyna Martelli’s 615,000 Instagram followers may have seen photos of Kristyna in memes and other images online. Martelli was a 23-year-old Instagram model known for her outrageous figure, with huge buxom breasts and wide hips. However, reports like the following are spreading online after the Kristyna Martelli Facebook page reported that Kristyna died on Tuesday, April 18.

Soon after that announcement, RIP wishes and comments about the shocking death of Kristyna began flowing in to social media.

According to Dnoble Daily, the 23-year-old Instagram model first began having plastic surgery procedures as a 17-year-old.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT!! ❗❗Popular escort/instagram model KNOWN for her enhancements has died! ???? #KristynaMartelli passed away a few days ago while having a procedure done ????. During surgery she had a seizure and died. @kristynamartelli had over 600,000 followers and always had her comments off due to bullying!! RIP gorgeous ???? A post shared by The Industry On Blast (@theindustryonblast) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

Martelli wrote on her NSFW website, giving her fans background on how she rose to fame.

“My name is Kristyna Martelli, and I became very popular on social media because of my curves and plastic looks as you all know! So to talk about myself a little bit, I am a French/Italian ’90s baby who grew up in Quebec, Canada. The reason of all my surgeries is simply because I wanted to bring my body looks to another level and I regret nothing about any of them. I was never unhappy with what I looked like, I was just simply amazed by all these girls with these plastic looks and went and bought myself anything I needed to look like them!”

Kristyna went on to write about her “passion to enhance” her body make it “the definition of plastic’s perfection.” Beginning with a breast augmentation as a 17-year-old, the plastic surgery obsessed women wrote that enhancements became Martelli’s life. When Kristyna wrote the description, she was a 23-year-old who encouraged everyone to get plastic surgery. However, now that reports have emerged that Martelli suffered a seizure that claimed her life during a plastic surgery operation, Kristyna’s life is being used as a warning against such extensive cosmetic surgery notions.

Kristyna did admit that she experienced pain due to all of her surgeries. According to Black Sports Online, Martelli underwent 100 cosmetic surgery procedures and didn’t understand the backlash she received online.

“At a young age, I was already admiring all these girls with big perfect breast implants, perfect round butts, big lips and wanted to look like them, so I began my journey. I am 23 at the moment and had few nose jobs, breast enhancements, buttocks enhancements and facial work. Yes, I went through a lot of pain to sit where I am now, but it totally was worth it. Plastic surgery is something I suggest everyone to do, although it is already very popular now days.”

Although Kristyna reasoned that there was nothing wrong with getting a ton of plastic surgery, her death at a young age proves otherwise. As seen on the Instagram account of Amy Anderssen, Amy was shocked to learn of Kristyna’s death, and wrote in the comments section that Kristyna died of a seizure during surgery.

#RIP beautiful @kristynamartelli I still can't believe it A post shared by Amyanderssen5 (@amyanderssen5) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Plenty of comments are flowing into Amy’s NSFW Instagram page, because Kristyna’s NSFW Instagram page, as seen below, does not accept comments.

I love it adding more pudding next week ???? A post shared by KRISTYNA MARTELLI (@kristynamartelli) on Apr 9, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Although Martelli said that there isn’t anything wrong with changing one’s body if it makes a person feel better and happier, that logic is being viewed as faulty in the wake of Kristyna’s death.

Heaven gets all the beautiful angels A post shared by Amyanderssen5 (@amyanderssen5) on Apr 21, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

On her NSFW kristynamartelli.com website, Kristyna listed her height at 5-feet 6-inches, with a weight of 125 pounds. The blue-eyed, black-haired beauty was born on May 15, 1993. Martelli even listed details as minute as her size 8 shoes, and her breast implant size of 1800cc, which gave her a 32JJ bra size. Kristyna’s buttocks were 42 inches, with a waist only 25.5 inches around. Confusingly, Martelli listed her hip circumference at 46 inches.

The death of Martelli is light on details, perhaps because of Kristyna’s main claim to fame being an Instagram model with proportions that drew lots of attention to her body and frame of mind.

