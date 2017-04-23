Does Adam Know? Inside Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani’s Secret Plans To Leave ‘The Voice’

The Voice is gearing up for some big changes in Season 13, including a potential exit for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The two are reportedly thinking about calling it quits after this year, but does Shelton’s friend and longtime rival Adam Levine know about their plans?

Radar Online reports that Stefani doesn’t want to coach alongside Miley Cyrus next season. Cyrus appeared on Season 11 of The Voice and stirred up a lot of drama between Shelton and Stefani. If Stefani steps down next season, then Shelton will likely follow her lead.

“Since Miley is set on coming back to the show next season, Gwen definitely does not want to be on the panel alongside her,” an inside source shared. “And, of course, since Gwen does not want to return, now Blake is considering throwing in the towel as well!”

To matters even worse, Cyrus didn’t get along with Levine either. If Shelton and Stefani bow out next season, then there’s a strong possibility that the Maroon 5 frontman will retire as well. “Producers feel like it might be a domino effect,” an insider stated.

@nbcthevoice #lives gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT

Shelton and Stefani have not commented on their future plans and it isn’t clear what Levine thinks of the situation. They have, however, spent ample amounts of time together in recent weeks. Hollywood Life reports that Shelton joined Stefani and her three boys for a little Easter fun over the weekend. The family of five hunted for eggs around Stefani’s home in Hollywood Hills and passed out chocolate filled baskets.

Stefani later took the boys to her father’s house in Los Angeles. According to Daily Mail, she shared several videos of the festivities on social media, including a clip of Shelton enjoying a chocolate treat with the boys – Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

The Easter celebrations are a clear indication that Blake Shelton’s romance with Stefani is still going strong. It also follows Stefani’s recent trip to Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma adventure included the boys getting fake tattoos of the country crooner’s forearm deer tracks. For Shelton and Stefani, the time spent together is just another phase of their growing relationship.

Easter ???? Joy! ????????????????????#gwenstefani @gwenstefani A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

“Blake and Gwen are no longer in the honeymoon phase of their relationship, but they still love each other very much and are very happy with each other,” an insider shared.

Of course, not everything has been smooth sailing for the two singers. Us Magazine reports that Shelton found himself in hot water after his comments on The Voice last week. The country star took some flack after he admitted that he wasn’t familiar with Bob Marley’s hit song, “Redemption Song.” The situation only worsened when Shelton blamed Stefani for his lack of music knowledge.

“I know ‘One Love,'” Shelton told his fellow coaches. “I feel like that’s her responsibility.”

Fans were quick to react to Shelton’s comments on social media. Many of them expressed their disapproval with how Shelton blamed Stefani for not knowing the song. Others pointed out that the song has been featured on The Voice in the past and was sung by a contestant who won it all. Tessanne Chin performed the song back in Season 5 and went on to win the competition that year.

Shefani Smooch ????????@gwenstefani @blakeshelton A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Perhaps Shelton wasn’t paying attention during Chin’s performance, but he’s clearly heard the song before. There’s also the possibility that Shelton ignored the rendition because Chin was a part of Levine’s team that season. Whatever the case, Shelton shouldn’t have blamed Stefani for his misstep.

Fans can watch Stefani and Shelton in action when Season 12 of The Voice continues every Monday and Tuesday night on NBC.

Tell us! Would you still tune in to The Voice if Blake Shelton wasn’t a coach? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC Universal]