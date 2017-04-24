‘Reign’ Season 4 Finale Air Date, Updates: Adelaide Kane Hints At Mary’s Beheading In Series Finale

Reign Season 4 wraps up on Friday, June 16. And the series that opened with a young Mary’s (Adelaide Kane) arrival in France to get married to Prince Francis (Toby Regbo) might end with her beheading. Adelaide Kane, who plays Mary, has hinted that Reign would stick to historical facts when it comes to her character.

Mary, Queen of Scot, according to history, was beheaded for her complicity in a plot to murder Queen Elizabeth I. Adelaide Kane told TV Line that if they had wanted to alter historical facts, they would have kept Francis alive.

She also said that they had taken “generous, creative liberties” with Reign storylines, but they had kept the bones “fairly” accurate.

We have taken some very generous creative liberties with our storylines, but we have kept the bones fairly accurate. I mean, if we were going to throw the baby out with the bathwater, we would have had Francis live. And then none of this would have happened!

Reign killed King Francis in Season 3, and the season also saw the rise of Mary as Queen of Scots and at odds with her cousin Elizabeth (Rachel Skarsten).

In December, soon after the CW announced that the 16-episode Reign Season 4 would be the final season, series co-creator Laurie McCarthy told Yahoo! TV that they were aware that the series might not continue beyond Season 4, adding that fans would find the ending “really moving” and “really satisfying.”

Moreover, the co-creator also said that they had talked about where to end Mary’s life.

We talked about where we wanted to end Mary’s life and our current version of a younger queen, knowing that she doesn’t really die until she’s in her 40s. But luckily for us, and unluckily for the real Mary, Queen of Scots, the moves that she makes at this juncture this season really do position her for where she ends up, which is a kind of fear.

Meanwhile, the CW has released synopses for the three upcoming episodes. Reign Season 4 returns with Episode 10, “A Better Man,” after a mini-break on Friday, April 28.

The Episode 10 synopsis says that Mary will be seen plotting to take over Elizabeth’s throne. In the previous episode, a pregnant Mary got married to Lord Darnley (Will Kemp), who had no clue about her pregnancy. The episode also saw Elizabeth hooking up with Gideon (Ben Geurens).

After Mary’s wedding, the future Queen of England will be looking for a Catholic suitor to marry as her rival plots to take over her crown, according to “A Better Man” synopsis.

As Mary strategizes ways to take over the English throne, Elizabeth struggles to find an appropriate suitor to marry. Meanwhile, James gets caught up in a scheme orchestrated by John Knox and has to deal with the tragic aftermath.

Reign Season 4 Episode 11, titled “Dead of Night, will see Mary launching a coup against Elizabeth. The episode airs on Friday, May 5.

Mary and Darnley are at odds as they put their plan to seize England into action. Elizabeth is conflicted about her feelings for Gideon (Ben Geurens) as she attempts to find a Catholic to marry. Catherine’s (Megan Follows) son Henri (guest star Nick Slater) attempts to claim the throne from Charles (Spencer MacPherson) with the support of Spain and Narcisse (Craig Parker).

And Episode 12, titled “The Shakedown,” will see Mary on the defensive as she must protect her crown. The episode airs on Friday, May 12.

After a tragic earthquake hits Scotland, Mary must face John Knox (Jonathan Goad) amidst claims that she isn’t coming to the aid of her people. Elizabeth takes drastic measures after she is discovered with Gideon, while Charles makes a decision that backfires.

All the moves that Mary makes in the upcoming episodes will ultimately lead to the tragic end to her story.

Reign series finale airs on Friday, June 16, while the next episode of the series airs on Friday, April 28.

