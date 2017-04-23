‘Friends’ Actor Matthew Perry Talks About Best Chandler One-Liner, We Disagree: Here Are Our Favorite Quotes

Friends actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing, revealed about his favorite one-liner from the show. He appeared on Good Morning America earlier and talked to host Lara Spencer, who referred to Matthew as “the king of the one-liners.” She asked him about his favorite Chandler Bing quote. Now, we all have our favorites from the ’90s sitcom, which also happens to be one of the most repeat-viewed TV shows of all time.

Every character had funny lines in the show, and they are funny in their own ways. But, Chandler is the one who is known for his sarcasm, which his best friend Joey never gets, well, almost never. While Matthew Perry talked about his favorite Chandler joke, we don’t get it. We don’t get it why he chose such an “OK” one-liner when there are so many incredibly funny ones.

WATCH: @MatthewPerry talks about ‘FRIENDS’ and his all-time favorite Chandler Bing one-liner! pic.twitter.com/lEPqAbj1JE — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 30, 2017

In Friends Season 2 Episode 1, Joey recommends a tailor to Chandler. Joey talks about his family tailor, Frankie.

“He did my first suit when I was 15…No wait, 16…No, excuse me, 15…When was 1990?” Joey says.

And, this is when Matthew Perry’s favorite Chandler Bing quote comes.

“You have to stop the Q-tip when there’s resistance!”

There are lots of other Chandler Bing quotes, which we find way funnier than this. Moreover, this particular incident in the show is also quite controversial. Cracked points out that this particular chapter of the TV show talks about sexual abuse in a bizarre way. The writers of the show actually make fun of Joey being sexually molested by the tailor for years. When Chandler goes to the tailor, he too gets sexually abused by Frankie. And, the writers made fun of that as well. Chandler talks about some “definite cupping.” Joey, being as naïve as Joey, says that’s how “they do pants.”

So, here it is. We have our favorite Friends quotes from Chandler Bing. And, you decide whether these are funnier than Matthew Perry’s choice.

Chandler Bing hated his job, and he dealt with the situation in a funny way. He made sure his friends knew how useless his job was.

“All right, kids, I gotta get to work. If I don’t input those numbers… it doesn’t make much of a difference.”

Joanna, an executive at Bloomingdale’s, had some steamy times with Chandler. In The One with the ‘Cuffs, Chandler starts getting dressed and Joanna asks him why. And, here’s Chandler’s reply.

“Well, when I walk outside naked, people throw garbage at me.”

In The One with the Baby on the Bus, Joey and Chandler is confused about which one is their baby. One of them has ducks on his t-shirt and the other clowns. Now, they are thinking about flipping a coin to decide whether they should go for ducks or clowns. Joey calls heads, and Chandler says he has to assign something to heads. Joey says ducks in heads, “because ducks have heads.” Chandler freaks out and says this.

“What kind of scary-ass clowns came to your birthday?”

Here’s a hilarious one when Chandler and Ross are exposing each other’s shameful secrets to Monica. When Ross says Chandler entered a Vanilla Ice look-alike contest and won, Chandler uses his comeback line.

“Ross came fourth and cried!”

Here goes one of the most popular Chandler Bing quotes of all time. The reason why it is so popular is it shows that Chandler does not hesitate to make fun of himself. At the same time, he is aware that he’s pretty awful at giving advice.

“I’m not so good with the advice. Can I interest you in a sarcastic comment?”

Finally, here’s our favorite Chandler Bing quote from Friends. This one is totally hilarious because of how it explains the pathetic romantic life of our favorite character from the TV show.

“Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to ‘I love you’ was ‘Oh, crap!'”

