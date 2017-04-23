Duggar Family Fashion Tips: Jinger, Jessa, Jana, Jill, Joy-Anna And Michelle Share Style Advice

The Duggar family’s fashion choices have been a hot topic lately, so now is the perfect time to take a look at what it takes to dress like a Duggar.

Jinger, 23, and Jessa, 24, are the two members of the conservative Independent Baptist family whose outfits have made headlines recently. As CafeMom reported, Jinger is the first Duggar daughter to embrace wearing pants. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s dress code for the female members of their family is skirts and dresses only, but now that Jinger is married, her husband tells her what she’s allowed wear.

While Jinger’s pants are being celebrated, Jessa is being slammed for her style choices. As AOL reports, some fans of the Duggar family don’t think that Jessa dresses modestly enough. The Counting On star is being criticized for charging her admirers a $20 admission fee for an upcoming style seminar titled “Fashionably Modest with Jessa.” But why pay to hear Jessa’s favorite fashion tips when the Duggar family has shared so much free style advice over the years?

Use the Good Book, Not a Lookbook

According to one of Michelle Duggar’s TLC blog posts, her family based their dress code on what the Bible says about dressing modestly.

“We felt like we needed to be covered from our neck to below our knees mainly because God talks about the thigh being uncovered, and how that’s nakedness and shame,” Michelle writes.

God Detests Boyfriend Jeans

However, all knee and thigh coverings are not created equal in the eyes of the Duggar family. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Duggars believe that women should only wear skirts and dresses because pants and shorts are men’s clothing. This thinking is based on Deuteronomy 22:5, which says that “a woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wear women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this.” The Duggar women even work out in skirts.

Tight Tops Are Okay If You’re Pregnant

Michelle Duggar says that the female members of her family dress modestly because they don’t want to “defraud” men by “stirring up desires that cannot be righteously fulfilled.” As Cosmopolitan reported, the four oldest Duggar daughters—Jana, Jessa, Jill and Jinger—also touch on this topic in the book Growing Up Duggar.

“We realize that our body is a special gift from God and that He intends for it to be shared only with our future husband,” the girls write of why they avoid wearing revealing clothing.

However, as SheKnows reported, Jessa has been criticized for breaking this rule by wearing tight tops while she was pregnant. Jessa hasn’t explained why her shirts got more revealing during her pregnancies, but some Duggar fans believe that she simply had a hard time finding tops that weren’t form-fitting.

Lol! …that point in your pregnancy where your belly button is acting like a pop-up turkey timer! ???????????? Almost there! 11 weeks 3 days left! ???? -w/ @ben_seewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Aug 13, 2015 at 4:42pm PDT

Always Look For A Bargain

Perhaps it was challenging for Jessa to find baggy maternity tops because her clothing options were so limited. During a Counting On segment about the Duggars’ “sister style” and shopping tips, Jessa revealed that her family shops “mostly at thrift shops, and consignment shops, and sale racks.” According to Jessa, you “have to have a lot of patience” to bargain shop like a Duggar.

Jinger says that you also have to “think outside of the box.” She once purchased a pair of “ugly” pink Oxfords that she calls “grandma shoes,” but Jessa says that her stylish sister finds ways to make them look “super cute.”

Rely on Sisters to Shop for you

The Duggar daughters used to save money by sharing clothes, but this has become more difficult now that they don’t all live under one roof. Some girls might loathe the idea of sharing their wardrobe with their sisters, but Jill Duggar loved it because she hates sifting through rack after rack of thrift store clothing in search of a good deal.

“I’m not a big shopper,” Jill said during a video interview for People‘s Most Beautiful Issue.

Joy-Anna Duggar shares her older sister’s sentiment.

“I don’t really enjoy shopping at all,” Joy-Anna revealed.

One of the Duggar girls’ favorite clothing items to shop for and share are tank tops. They cut the built-in bras out of tank tops with high necklines and wear them underneath shirts that are low-cut. Jana Duggar says that she also looks for clothes that don’t have to be ironed because it would mean more housework for her.

Embrace Your Own Style

A Duggar girl may have to share clothes with her sisters, but this doesn’t stop her from developing her own sense of style. Jessa says that she finds a few looks that she likes and wears them over and over again, while Jinger gets a lot more daring and creative by experimenting with different styles.

We Duggars love us some thrift store shopping! Ya never know what kind of bargain you'll come across next! ???? #BuyUsedSaveTheDifference A post shared by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Sep 17, 2014 at 7:09am PDT

Look at What Other Women Are Wearing

The Duggars don’t look at what other women are wearing because they’re searching for style inspiration: They do it for the sake of their brothers. If they see a woman wearing something that doesn’t meet their modesty standards, they yell out the word “Nike.”

“That’s a signal to the boys, and even to Dad, that they should nonchalantly drop their eyes and look down at their shoes as we walk past her… It’s meant to help keep the guys’ eyes from seeing things they shouldn’t be seeing.”

What do you think of the Duggar family’s fashion tips? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]