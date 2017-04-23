‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Alison Sweeney Talks About Sami Brady’s Return To ‘DOOL’

Days Of Our Lives fans recently heard the most exciting news of the year. Alison Sweeney confirmed she is returning to the NBC soap opera. In a recent interview, the actress discussed reprising the role of Sami Brady.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the long-running series.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sami Brady is returning to Salem. In a new interview published in the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, the actress talked about coming back to Days Of Our Lives.

Last month, Alison Sweeney said in a separate interview that if Salem needed Sami, all the producers had to do was give her a call. Around the same time the interview was published, she received a text message. Co-executive producer Greg Meng asked if she was open to coming back to the NBC soap opera for a storyline.

“It’s funny because I’m pretty sure it happened right at the same time that article we did for Murder, She Baked came out, so it was right around the Murder, She Baked premiere at the end of March.”

Sweeney explained the factors that were important to her regarding Sami’s return to Days Of Our Lives.

“So, when I was talking to them about coming back, I really wanted to stress that I feel there are parts about Sami that the fans really miss, and I know because they tweet me and they post on my Instagram and my Facebook page every day. So I wanted to emphasize that that’s the value really in me coming, and that’s what I would want to come back for, is to give the fans that feisty, troublemaking, pot-stirring Sami that they missed.”

Alison revealed that she begins shooting in May and June. Instead of only being back for a brief stint like last time, Sami will stick around a little bit longer. However, she could not give any clues about her storyline.

Besides Sweeney returning to Days Of Our Lives, the actress has other projects on her plate. This fall, she will be shooting another mystery movie that is based on a novel. Alison also plans on doing another Christmas film. She explained that this year, she has been working on three movies and there has been a lot of scheduling involved.

As for what is coming up this week on Days Of Our Lives, spoilers from the magazine reveal a lot is going to happen. Abigail (Marci Miller) will warn Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) about Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). That’s right, Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) isn’t the only one who is concerned. However, Eli doesn’t have any worries right now. By the end of the week, expect Abby to confront Gabi about a certain issue.

Big day – Big news! I'm going #LIVE on Instagram in one hour! Tune in ???? A post shared by Ali Sweeney (@alisweeney) on Apr 17, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

Also, Paul (Christopher Sean) asks Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) to move in. Joey Johnson (James Lastovic) is shocked when he discovers that Jade Michaels (Gabrielle Haugh) is going to live with Tripp (Lucas Adams). Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) will spring into action when Roman Brady (Josh Taylor) needs help. As for Lani (Sal Stower), she will be “a mess” after a confrontation with a pimp named Snake. Will JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) be able to help her through it?

What do you think of Sami Brady coming back to Salem? Are you looking forward to seeing Alison Sweeney return to Days Of Our Lives? What do you think her storyline will be? What would you like to see happen with the popular soap opera character?

[Featured Image by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images for American Humane Association]