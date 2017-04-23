Kaley Cuoco Thought She’ll Die After Seeing Snake In Her Home – Actress’ Dog Saves The Day

Kaley Cuoco apparently thought she is going to die after spotting a snake in her home. The Big Bang Theory actress’s boyfriend revealed in his latest post that their dog Tank saved the day.

The 31-year-old actress was really freaked out as she was going to host a party that day in her home. Her boyfriend Karl Cook spotted the snake and their dog Tank took control of the situation.

“So I get to Kaley’s house today where she is having a beautiful party tonight and the first thing I see on a snake slithering across the red carpet #greatstart Kaley predictably freaked out like we were all going to die. Then tank took control of the situation and there will be no more snakes, thanks tank. Just the benefits of tank quality security services. Good boy tank.”

Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook and Tank were all unharmed after the incident. Later, the Big Bang Theory star’s boyfriend posted a picture of Kaley with her dogs and assured that everything is settled.

Cuoco also posted a romantic picture later with a backdrop of Italy in her backyard.

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s relationship has become stronger with time. The duo constantly shares adorable pictures of their moments together. They are dating since mid-2016. The Big Bang Theory actress revealed in her interview that they are made for each other.

“Literally, we bumped arms at a horse show. We each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ — and everything changed. I looked at him and he looked at me…”

It is reported that after her divorce from Ryan Sweeting in 2016, Cuoco was struggling a bit but Karl has really brought back her faith in marriage and having a family of her own someday. The 31-year-old actress revealed that she “saw the light” after her rough divorce.

“I knew this was just not the right thing. The right thing was coming for me. I knew it. We all go through these things, but a lot of people don’t see everyone’s personal life played out. A lot of people go through this stuff on their own and I’m just glad I got through it. And I couldn’t be happier.”

During her previous interview, Cuoco revealed that she has never been happier than she is today with Karl Cook. She said that she falls in love really hard and she is not ashamed to admit it but “when it’s over, it’s over.”

The actress has also previously dated her The Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki. The duo is known to have dated while their characters Penny and Leonard were dating on the series. They broke-up in 2009 and have remained good friends since then.

Cuoco later dated addiction specialist Josh Resnik, with whom she got engaged in October 2011. They broke the engagement soon in March 2012.

Karl Cook and Kaley Cuoco are reported to be “in love, head over heels.” They both are enjoying their time together. The couple shares same passion towards animal welfare. Karl is an equestrian and Cuoco enjoys her time with someone she shares so much in common with. The duo is always traveling and partying together. They also actively promote adoption of dogs and have immense love for horses.

Meanwhile, Cuoco will be next seen playing herself in Jeff Garlin’s comedy film titled Handsome: A Netflix Mystery Movie. The movie is written by Jeff Garlin and Andrea Seigel. The film also stars Natasha Lyonne, Amy Sedaris, Leah Remini, Christine Woods and Steven Weber.

The movie is about detective Handsome, who is funny ad has a knack for solving crimes but somehow messes up his personal issues in a big way. It will be released on Netflix on May 5, 2017.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images]