North Korea ‘Great War’ Threat Against Donald Trump’s ‘Great Armada’

Donald Trump is ready to strike North Korea with his “powerful armada, in” and North Korea is ready to respond with a great war looming in their shores.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump has confirmed to Fox Business Network that he has dispatched a Navy strike group towards North Korea. And although the course of Trump’s “powerful armada” has been in controversy for the past week—as photographs of the warships heading to Australia leaked on the internet—US Defense officials confirm, via Independent, that the US warships are already on their way to North Korea.

But although US Defence Secretary James Mattis assures that Trump’s promised armada, the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group, is already on its way to North Korea after the detour across the Indian Ocean, North Korea is not scared.

North Korea’s state media writes, via Daily Star, that they will not back down against Trump’s attempts to frighten the rogue state.

“Noting that the U.S. warmongers hysterically try to ignite a war by mobilizing nuclear strategic assets without any measure to deal with the consequences to be entailed. “The U.S. has now gone seriously mad. It is mulling frightening the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea] and achieving something with nuclear strategic bombers, nuclear carriers, etc. “However, the army and people of the DPRK will never be browbeaten by such bluffing.”

But as reports come in that Trump’s armada is due to arrive in the Sea of Japan this week to stand-by for orders against their original target, looks like even North Korea is ready to wage an all-out war against Donald Trump, the United States of America, and all its allies, saying the following.

“If the US provokes the DPRK even a bit, its army and people will start a great war of justice for national reunification without hesitation.”

In fact, North Korea’s Workers’ Party is confident that their forces could as easily bring down Trump’s strike group.

NDTV gets access to Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North’s ruling Workers’ Party, and in a commentary on page three of the paper, Trump’s strike force is likened to a “gross animal,” which North Korea could easily sink with a single strike.

“Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a US nuclear powered aircraft carrier with a single strike.”

Tension between the US and North Korea worsens

If Donald Trump’s tweets and his public announcement of attack on national television against North Korea are not enough to fuel the fire between the two nations, then this recent action by the North Korean party could just spark this much-talked about war.

Reports are coming in via New York Times that North Korea has detained another United States citizen, the third in the number of American citizens allegedly held hostage at the rogue state.

According to New York Times, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency has come to information that a Korean-American man, who has not been identified other than his last name, Kim, was detained just last Friday. Kim was arrested at Pyongyang International Airport, on his way to leaving North Korea.

An all-out war

If the US, under Donald Trump’s leadership, continues to provoke North Korea this way, Aljazeera reports that North Korea will be more than willing to respond with an full-out war.

North Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement addressed to Trump’s recent actions and words against the rogue nation:

“Now that we possess mighty nuclear power to protect ourselves from US nuclear threat, we will respond without the slightest hesitation to full-out war with full-out war and to nuclear war with our style of nuclear strike, and we will emerge victor in the final battle with the United States.”

