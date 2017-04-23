‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday April 24, 2017: Gabi Gets Physical With Deimos, Wyatt’s Supplier Outed

The week of Monday April 24, 2017 starts off with a bang on Days of Our Lives. Spoilers reveal that Gabi (Camila Banus) is on the warpath and that Deimos (Vincent Irizarry) is her next victim. Deimos eventually finds the secret hideout of his ex-fiancee Nicole (Arianne Zucker). Nicole and Brady (Eric Martsolf) are finally living the dream, and that Wyatt’s (Scott Shilstone) source of information will be revealed.

Here are your Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday April 24, 2017. If you do not want a voyeur’s seat into the lives of Salem’s citizens, it would be wise to stop reading. However, if you want to know all the latest action and drama, read on.

Gabi On The Warpath, Deimos Her Next Victim

Days of Our Lives fans know that Gabi Hernandez has reasons enough to hate Deimos. He has had her kidnapped twice, he had Dario beaten up, and he set her dad up falsely. So when Gabi finally does come face to face with Deimos, expect the sparks to fly. She rips into Deimos for all the hurt and pain that he has caused her family. Gabi tells Deimos that he deserves to be locked up for good.

Deimos tries to brush her off, in an attempt to get rid of her. According to Full TV Shows, hat’s when Gabi loses her self-control and starts attacking him

Gabi had quite a trying week last week on Days of Our Lives. Her best friend’s soon to be ex-husband, Chad (Bill Flynn), told her that the vow renewal did not take place, so she told him to make things work between him and Abigail (Marci Miller). She went on a date with Eli (Lamon Archey) and his disapproving grandmother Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) confronted Gabi because she does not want Gabi dating Eli. Gabi and Julie ended up having a heated argument that culminated in Julie collapsing and being hospitalized.

Nicole And Brady’s Happily Ever After Begins

Brady and Nicole are finally together. They no longer have to deal with Scooter, the sex addict blackmailer, or his wife Hilary. With them out of their lives, they are free to indulge in quiet pastimes that normal families do. They spend the day together with their children and begin creating their lives together in Canada. It begs the question, how long will this last? This is Days of Our Lives after all, and come to think of it Nicole has never had a happy ending.

Deimos Finds Nicole

Deimos has been trying to find his ex-fiancee Nicole. A source will finally find the information that he has been seeking and after a little digging of his own, Deimos jumps on his jet and flies to Canada in hot pursuit of Nicole.

Who Has Been Supplying Wyatt’s Information

Ciara’s (Vivian Jovanni) new love interest Wyatt has always seemed too good to be true for Days of Our Lives fans. Then their suspicions were confirmed when Wyatt sent somebody a text thanking them for the information about Ciara.

Speculations were rife as to who could be supplying Wyatt the information and who would have the most to gain if Ciara and Wyatt were to get together. Days of Our Lives fans were split into two main camps with bets being placed on either Jade (Gabrielle Haugh) or Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan). Jade, because she’s a schemer and may want to ensure that Wyatt and Ciara get closer so that her new friend Claire can be happy. And Claire, because her boyfriend Theo (Kyler Pettis) has always had a crush on Ciara. In fact Claire moved in on Theo when he was rejected for the umpteenth time by Ciara.

Days of Our Lives fans will be shocked to know that the person supplying Wyatt with texts and cheat sheets is none other than Mr. Theo Carver himself! Theo realized that Ciara was hung up on him but he wants her to go out there and find love for herself. Who else knows Ciara better than anybody else than the boy she’s been friends with her whole life?

