‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abigail Warns Eli About Gabi

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Julie (Susan Seaforth Hayes) is not the only one warning Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) about getting involved with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus). The latest reports state that Abigail (Marci Miller) is also concerned about the growing relationship between Eli and Gabi.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on the NBC soap opera.

A lot has happened with Gabi, Abigail, and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). At the vow renewal, Abby decided to break things off with her husband. It came as a total shock to Chad. In Abigail’s mind, she did not want to be “half-loved,” as Billy Flynn explained in an interview. However, when Gabi was informed that “Chabby” separated, she didn’t jump at the chance to be with the youngest DiMera. Instead, she urged him to do whatever he had to to make things right with Abby.

As for Gabi on Days Of Our Lives, Eli took her on a date. He stepped away to take a phone call. While he was doing that, Julie had a confrontation with the young mother. When Eli started approaching the women, Julie faked a heart attack and blamed Gabi. Eli became angry with his date, but it’s because he doesn’t really know the situation. He is also just getting to know Julie and has only seen one side of her. After speaking to Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith), he is ready to give Gabi another chance.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers tease that Eli and Gabi will go out on another date. The two will share a kiss, but someone else will get involved and warn Eli about Gabi. That person is Abigail, who tells him about Chad and Gabi’s feelings for one another. However, Eli already knows about this. Remember, Gabi cried on his shoulder, so he isn’t clueless about the situation. In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Lamon Archey explained the storyline.

“Eli’s been putting the pieces together as far as Gabi’s past and what’s gone on with her dating. He’s got no problem with it.”

Basically, Eli tells Abby that he is an adult and can take care of himself. The DOOL actor also explained to the magazine that it is too early in the relationship for concern. They just began dating and are starting to get to know one another. The relationship is not serious, at least not yet. Even so, Eli is going to remember the conversation.

“Anytime someone brings up another guy to a man about a girl that he likes, he definitely doesn’t forget it. But Eli’s a confident guy. He’s sure that whatever feelings Gabi has for Chad, he’ll be able to make her forget them.”

As for “Chabby” on Days Of Our Lives, on Friday’s episode, Chad DiMera arranged a special meal in the town square. He managed to clear the entire area and surprised Abigail with it. She was hesitant and didn’t know how to react. She allowed Chad to hug her, but Abby had a worried look on her face. Will he be able to prove that his heart belongs to Abigail? Or will she continue to insist on living her own life without Chad by her side?

What do you think is going to happen with Eli and Gabi? Can he make her forget about her feelings for Chad DiMera? Will Abigail go back to her husband or will she insist on living independently? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for PGD Global]