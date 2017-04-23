North Korea Threatens To Sink US Aircraft Carrier With ‘A Single Strike’

North Korea has just threatened to strike United States aircraft carrier, USS Carl Vinson, with one single strike. The newspaper likened the US aircraft carrier to a “gross animal” and said a strike on the carrier would be “an actual example to show our military’s force.”

“Our revolutionary forces are combat-ready to sink a U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with a single strike.”

The United States has been silent on the location of the carrier strike group as it approaches the area. Mike Pence, U.S. Vice President, said on Saturday it would arrive “within days” but gave no other details.

President Donald Trump ordered the USS Carl Vinson carrier strike group to sail to waters off the Korean peninsula, according to Reuters. This order was in response to rising tension over the North’s nuclear and missile tests, and its threats to attack the United States and its Asian allies.

The upsetting commentary was on page three of the North’s ruling Worker’s Party following a two-page feature about leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a pig farm.

North Korea’s vice-foreign minister told BBC News that Pyongyang would continue to test missiles and would launch a pre-emptive nuclear strike if the country thought the U.S. was planning an attack. The rogue state has carried out a series of ballistic missile tests in defiance of UN sanctions.

North Korea threatens to strike US aircraft carrier to show 'military's force' https://t.co/NFWluy94GY pic.twitter.com/qYKQj1EKs8 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 23, 2017

On Tuesday, April 25, the reclusive North Korea will mark the 85th-anniversary of its Korean People’s Army.This important cultural event that may raise eyebrows across the nation. Neighboring South Korea is bracing for possible provocations from the North, top officials were informed on Thursday by South Korea’s acting president Hwang Kyo-ahn.

“Although North Korea attempted a missile launch but failed on April 16, considering the April 25 anniversary of the Korean People’s Army, there are concerns that it can make another provocation again at any time.”

There is a major concern that North Korea will use the next major celebration to show off its strength.

North Korea has conducted five nuclear tests, two of them last year, and is working to develop nuclear-tipped missiles that can reach the United States, according to Reuters.

More recently, North Korea stunned the nation when state television aired chilling footage of the United States being hit by a nuclear bomb in a World War 3 simulation during their Day of the Sun festival.

#NorthKorea wipes out #US with nuclear strike in chilling simulation video during Day of the Sun festival https://t.co/M0uBBP2Txz pic.twitter.com/05CCvSc1g4 — KoreanPeninsulaNews (@KoreanWarNews) April 19, 2017

Thousands of North Koreans sat in a grand theater cheering and applauding the horrific events on multiple screens. Massive ballistic missiles crash into a U.S. city as flames engulf America. The eerie performance ended with the people roaring in unison, overwhelmed with emotion as a giant fiery mushroom cloud washed over the United States.

On April 15, many around the world watched as Pyongyang displayed their latest Intercontinental Ballistic Missile’s (ICBMs) and submarine-based missiles during their 2017 military parade.

Pyongyang has poured huge resources into developing its nuclear and missile arsenals.

On Thursday, after North Korean state media warned the United States of a “super-mighty preemptive strike,” Trump then praised Chinese efforts to rein in “the menace of North Korea.”

North Korea Threatens Nuclear Strike Against Australia

Just hours ago, North Korea threatened a nuclear strike against Australia for its alliance with the United States and now the rogue state has threatened to strike a US aircraft.

“If Australia persists in following the US moves to isolate and stifle the DPRK and remains a shock brigade of the US master, this will be a suicidal act of coming within the range of the nuclear strike of the strategic force of the DPRK…”

North Korea’s state new agency (also known as the KCNA) quoted a foreign ministry spokesman, “spouting a string of rubbish against the DPRK over its entirely just steps for self-defense, ” according to the Guardian.

The Pyongyang spokesman warned Julie Bishop that she’d better think about the consequences of her “reckless tongue-lashing” and to reconsider siding with the United States, according to The Guardian.

“… Think twice about the consequences to be entailed by her reckless tongue-lashing before flattering the US.”

North Korea’s Nuclear Program Raises Concerns

North Korea says it has conducted five successful nuclear tests in the years of 2006, 2009, 2013, and in January and September 2016, according to BBC.

North Korea maintains that their nuclear program was created for self-defense. The reclusive state has warned the United States of a nuclear attack in response to any aggression.

“We’ve all come to hear their words repeatedly, their word has not proven honest.”

According to Reuters, North Korea has also threatened to “lay waste to South Korea and Japan.”

On Friday, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that North Korea’s recent statements were provocative but had proven to be hollow in the past and should not be trusted. This is the statement Mattis told a news conference in Tel Aviv, before the latest threat to the US aircraft carrier.

