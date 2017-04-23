‘Big Brother 19’ Casting Calls Take Place Nationwide Prompting Twitter Warning About Scams And ‘Fake Promises’

A new season of the hit reality TV show Big Brother is just around the corner with casting calls in full swing across the United States and Canada. Thousands of people typically clamor to these events trying to become one of just a few chosen to take part in a Big Brother season. As such, Big Brother Casting Director Robyn Kass has spoken out about the casting process and companies that make “fake promises” to help hopeful contestants for a fee.

Over the past week, droves of people have been drawn to legitimate, free Big Brother 19 casting calls in places like Bowling Green, Kentucky, Mulvane, Kansas, and even Ontario, Canada, according to Big Brother Casting.

Think you've got what it takes to be on Big Brother 19? Open casting call happening NOW @ Eastdale Mall. pic.twitter.com/tEhsoBM7MD — Jalea Brooks (@JaleaBrooks) April 20, 2017

Just days ago, Casting Director Robyn Kass tweeted that there are only a couple of weeks left to apply online to be a Big Brother 19 cast member before the deadline. She emphasized this by noting, “DO NOT WAIT TIL THE LAST MIN, get ur application in NOW!”

2 weeks left before the #BB19 online deadline. Do NOT WAIT TIL THE LAST MIN, get ur application in NOW! https://t.co/jxlZmEliwu #noregrets — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) April 21, 2017

Clearly, Robyn has had some concerns about some potential house guests using certain fee-based companies that they believe will give them an edge in the Big Brother casting process. On March 21, 2017, she took to her Twitter page and wrote, “NEVER pay a cent 2 apply 2 any reality show. Companies like @nonscriptedtv have absolutely NO connections 2 the BB casting process.”

NEVER pay a cent 2 apply 2 any reality show. Companies like @nonscriptedtv have absolutely NO connections 2 the BB casting process. — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) March 21, 2017

About a month later, on April 19, Robyn wrote, “More scam stories about people paying @nonscriptedtv 4 fake promises. They have NO connection 2 Big Brother or Survivor casting. #NeverPay”

More scam stories about people paying @nonscriptedtv 4 fake promises. They have NO connection 2 Big Brother or Survivor casting. #NeverPay — Robyn Kass (@Kassting) April 20, 2017

A day later, she tweeted, “Some #BB19 open calls happening over the next few days. Who’s going? Never hurts to try! #noregrets…”

As far as being cast as a house guest in the Big Brother franchise, Robyn definitely knows what she’s talking about. She has been responsible for a major part of the casting for the U.S. version of the reality series since 2000, Big Brother Canada since its commencement in 2013, and Survivor since its premiere season 17 years ago. Thus, anyone interested in applying for any reality show should simply seek out a show’s website to fill out an application or garner information and not pay any amount of money to apply.

According to Big Brother Network, Big Brother 19 is slated to premiere on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, with a two-hour episode and then return to its usual schedule of airing three nights a week on Thursdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays.

Speculation abounds about the new season and whether it will mimic the current season of Big Brother Canada and offer a mix of veteran players and newbies. Longtime Big Brother host Julie Chen recently commented about the possibility that the U.S. version of Big Brother will never, ever employ another strictly all-star season, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry. This is because the one and only completely all-star season of Big Brother had extremely low ratings, which means that the public enjoys seeing new players in the house.

‘Big Brother’ Renewed For Seasons 19 & 20 On CBS – TCA https://t.co/hFHzy1lnSV — Los Angeles News Now (@lanewsnow) April 11, 2017

That does not mean viewers would not be receptive to a few veteran houseguests returning to play with brand new cast members, which is now taking place in the Big Brother Canada 5 house. Nonetheless, CBS has reportedly discovered that most viewers believe that veteran players have an unfair advantage when they reenter the house, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, which seems to be a turn-off for many die-hard Big Brother fans.

The countdown to Big Brother 19 is now in double digits! pic.twitter.com/vmPR9hgfpn — Emma (@Judy_Judy94) March 21, 2017

Another concern for viewers is that in recent years, Big Brother has recruited house guests by perusing dating apps and websites even though these people may know nothing about the game, with some having never seen the show. Julie noted that Big Brother 19 hopes to fill the house with individuals who have actually applied to be cast members and know something about the game, Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports. Big Brother superfans who have made it on the show in the past have been extremely popular with viewers, which could boost the new season’s ratings dramatically.

Until the cast is actually revealed days before the summer premiere, nothing concrete will be known about the cast or its makeup. Whatever the case may be, there is great anticipation for Big Brother 19 and the excitement and drama that is sure to ensue with the cast members who are lucky enough to make it into the house.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]