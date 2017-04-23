First Look At ‘Power’ Season 4 Featuring Naturi Naughton, Starz Series Returns In July

The countdown for Power Season 4 has begun and the Starz hit series returns on 50 Cent’s birthday, which makes the release date July 6, 2017. To get fans excited for the new upcoming season, Starz released an exclusive clip featuring Tasha.

In the clip, Joseph Proctor calls Tasha to inform her that James St. Patrick has been arrested and charged with murder. Tasha tells his lawyer Proctor that Tariq is missing, and he quickly warns her not to reveal the bad news to Ghost.

Watch this exclusive scene from the new season of #PowerTV, returning this Summer on @STARZ.

Tasha’s expression changes when she finds out that Angela Valdez is behind the arrest. The clip is likely from Episode 1, which will address Ghost’s current predicament. It is unclear if he will get bail or finds out about his son Tariq.

In Season 3 of Power, everything fell apart for Ghost; he is arrested on murder charges, his nemesis holds his son hostage, and his partner Tommy Egan is conspiring to sell narcotics in his nightclub.

I'm gonna let POWER return on my birthday. This season is even better then the last. Make sure you put STARZ in your cable package. POWER, BMF, Tomorrow Today. Coming soon!!! A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Apr 13, 2017 at 10:53pm PDT

The late Charlie Murphy is set to appear in the fourth season where he will play a prison guard. Deadline reported earlier this year that Larenz Tate is set to appear in Power in a recurring role. Tate will play Rashad Tate a councilman from Jamaica Queens. Maurice Compte, who starred in Narcos, will appear in Power as a powerful drug dealer.

Power has been a hit series for Starz and has been renewed for Seasons 4 and 5. 50 Cent is set to reprise his role as Kanan. After Power failed to get any nominations in last year’s Golden Globes, 50 Cent went on an Instagram rant where he threatened to kill off his character Kanan in the fourth season.

“I’m on the move again, Golden globe’s can suck a d*ck,” 50 Cent, 41, wrote on Instagram after the Golden Globe nominations were announced. “I accept my series POWER was not intended to be a signature show for the network but it is the highest rated show. I know my audience very well, I’m done promoting this out side of contractual obligations. SEASON 4 KANAN MUST DIE, I got other sh*t to do. #EFFENVODKA.”

It is not clear whether Kanan will survive Power Season 4 or he does the unthinkable and kills Tariq to get back at Ghost. Showrunner Courtney Kemp has not responded to the 50 cent rant. Therefore, Kanan may not be written off as Curtis Jackson threatened.

Naturi Naughton spoke with Hollywood Life about the fourth season. She gives more details as to what is to follow the exclusive clip. When asked how her character will respond to Ghost’s arrest, Naughton says the following.

“I think once Tasha figures out that Ghost has been arrested, she goes into protect mode. She goes into: How do I fix this? I think, because she’s the mother of their kids, she’s just all about, like, forget about being angry, let’s just figure out how do get you out. That’s what makes her such a ride or die. She’s always looking out for him. Even though Ghost is doing him, she protects him.”

Angela and Tasha’s feud is expected to further following Ghost’s arrest. This also leaves his love life in limbo. It is unlikely that James and Angela rekindle their romance in the upcoming season, and it is not clear that Tasha will forgive him. Naturi Naughton also spoke about Tasha and Ghost potentially ending up together.

“They’re married, but at the same time, they’re dysfunctional as hell. I don’t know. Maybe she’s starting to wise up. I think this season you’ll see Tasha has a love interest. Over time, you’ll see that she’s like I’m tired of your crap [to Ghost]. At some point, a woman’s got say, ‘I’ve had enough.'”

