‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2’: Major Cameos, Miley Cyrus Role, Cut Nathan Fillion Scene Revealed

Like most of the films in the Marvel roster, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 looks like it’s going to be a supersized offering packed to the gills with some of the most iconic Marvel Comics characters.

Fans already know that a couple of new Guardians have been added to those they met in the first film. But now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is screening, spoilers have begun to leak and some major cameos from the film have been revealed.

At a press junket for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in Los Angeles on Thursday, director James Gunn and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige spoke about the characters who appear in the film’s post-credit scenes and their future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead!]

New Guardians

Mission: Impossible franchise actor Ving Rhames and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star Michelle Yeoh both appear near the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Gunn and Feige confirmed that the two play the original comic-book Guardians Charlie-27 and Aleta Ogord, respectively.

Charlie-27 and Aleta are both ravager leaders in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. In one of the film’s end-credits scenes, the two characters meet up with Stakar/Starhawk (Sylvester Stallone), another original Guardians of the Galaxy from the Marvel Comics. The three are joined by two more new characters: Krugar and Mainframe.

Feige and Gunn were coy about the possibility that these new Guardians of the Galaxy characters will be in the third film or in any of the other upcoming Marvel projects. Speaking with CNET, Gunn said that he hopes to see them continue on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Whether that’s a supporting role in future movies or whatever, I think it would be great to see those things and those characters show up.”

In an interview with io9, Feige said that the additional characters give Gunn “another set of tools to play with as he’s piecing together future stories.”

“You will not see [Charlie-27 and Aleta] until [Guardians] 3 at the earliest.”

Miley Cyrus as Mainframe

During the junket, Feige and Gunn joked about having spilled the beans on the identity of the actress who voices Mainframe, another addition to the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast. In the Guardians comics, Mainframe is the alternate universe version of the Avengers’ Vision. He basically controls an entire planet and was the guardian of Captain America’s shield.

On Thursday, blogger Sarah Ruhlman revealed that Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus is the voice of Mainframe.

Nathan Fillion cameo cut?

Last week, Gunn clarified the issue on Castle alum Nathan Fillion’s “deleted scene” in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Fans of the film had assumed that Fillion, a friend of Gunn’s, would portray the role of Wonder Man in Vol. 2. But that is not the case.

The assumption was based on a photo of Fillion in which he is seen piloting a spacecraft, sporting long hair, and wearing a barbaric costume. The actor posted the photo online and wrote that it was from a deleted scene in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. His outfit in the image was similar to those in photos from the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 set. Those photos showed posters of movies featuring Simon Williams aka Wonder Man.

Gunn set things straight on Twitter, letting fans know that Fillion was supposed to make a cameo but that he was only supposed to appear in the posters in one scene. Unfortunately, that scene didn’t make the film’s final cut. This was what Fillion was referring to in his statement.

. @NathanFillion was Simon Williams in some movie POSTERS in a scene cut from the movie. It was a way to have fun with one of my best pals. https://t.co/aueWcm88zb — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2017

I think we’ll have to wait and see ???? (and I love Wonder Man also, and @NathanFillion) https://t.co/jfn21lu8k4 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 21, 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theaters May 5.

