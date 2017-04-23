‘Attack On Titan’ Season 2: Mysteries, Conspiracies And New Character Introduction In Shingeki No Kyojin Anime

Ever since the first few episodes of Attack On Titan Season 2 aired, many fans of the anime have been actively discussing about the mysteries, conspiracies, and new character introductions in the series. Interestingly, although the sequel is based on manga Shingeki No Kyojin, an immensely popular light novel series by mangaka Hajime Isayama, several aspects of the series offer newer perspectives, possibilities, and an ever increasing list of mysteries that the creators need to tackle quickly and efficiently because the second season of the series has just 12 episodes.

After a hiatus of four long years, Season 2 of AOT returned, and as reported by the Inquisitr, left quite a few fans rather miffed about the delay and its impact on the viewing experience. Surprisingly, instead of tackling the major cliffhangers from the previous season, the first four episodes have piled on even more mysteries. However, the new season does offer some shocking revelations, but these disclosures merely build on the suspense, claim many anime fans that haven’t read or follow the manga.

It’s time for the newest episode of Attack on Titan Season 2! Watch it here: https://t.co/mRUnUx2K0B pic.twitter.com/me4MhTNfyI — Funimation (@FUNimation) April 22, 2017

Given the fact that Season 2 of Attack On Titan is merely a dozen episodes long, and there was a rather long gap between the two seasons, the creators now face a rather daunting challenge of enlightening the audience quickly, and also offer ways to unravel the mysteries and conspiracies at a slightly brisker pace.

⚠️ #AttackOnTitan Season 2 ⚠️

Best scenes from episode 4!

‘I get the feeling they’ve been toying with us from the start.’#兵士 [P.4] pic.twitter.com/BvIfgZwVa9 — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) April 22, 2017

As revealed by the previous season, the biggest mystery that the sequel is expected to solve is that of the Titans hiding within the walls that were erected to protect the last few human settlements from these very grotesque creatures. However, the first four episodes have merely built on the suspense and even added to it through Annie and Reverend Nick. It has been apparent for quite some time that the duo, in their own respective capacities, is aware of the Titans, their tumultuous history, and their complex relationship with the humans. Shockingly, the Reverend was willing to die rather than reveal the truth about the man-eating giants.

Only after witnessing the horrific cost of the war with the Titans that involved the death of several innocents, did Nick offer a clue in the form of a single name. Interestingly, Nick also revealed that he is bound by the church and is merely protecting its secrets. This clearly implies that the church is well aware of the history of the Titans through the ages. Moreover, it is quite possible that a bigger conspiracy is at play. Additionally, it is very likely that the royal family is also privy to the information.

Season 2 of #AttackOnTitan premieres now on Toonami. pic.twitter.com/QTVDOHcry5 — Toonami News (@ToonamiNews) April 23, 2017

Anime fans have even extrapolated the observations to claim that there might be a long-running conflict between the upper echelons of the ruling factions within the government, and the common public. Hence, the Titans could very well be the creations of the privileged few to keep the commoners in fear and ensure compliance through terror. This theory might also explain why a few members of the Elite Survey Corps as well as the Military Police who protect the heart of civilization, possess the ability of transforming into Titans.

