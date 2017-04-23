Fappening 2.0– Allison Brie’s Nude Photos Leaked Online

The Fappening has struck again.

Actress Alison Brie’s nude photos have been leaked making her the latest victim of the latest round of photo hacks. There are pictures circulating online of the actress topless in bed and another one of her topless in what looks like a trailer. As Gossip Cop notes, the photos were shared by someone who who calls themselves “4chanthehacker.” The pictures have been shared with black “censorship” bars over Brie’s breasts and are being called previews, giving those who are interested a tasted of what they can expect when they get the uncensored photos.

The list of actresses and other female celebrities who have had their photos hacked and leaked this year is getting longer and longer. So far Miley Cyrus, Kate Hudson, Demi Lovato, Amanda Seyfried, Dylan Penn, Suki Waterhouse, Dianna Agron, Audrina Patridge have had their photos leaked among other female stars. According to Gossip Cop, the source of the leaks has not been revealed as yet.

This deluge of nude photo leaks is being called the Fappening 2. The first Fappening happened in 2014 when another long list of female celebrities had their cloud accounts hacked. Some of the celebrities who got caught up in the first Fappening were Jennifer Lawrence and Rihanna among a long list of others.

The reactions of the stars targeted by The Fappening 2 have ranged from rage to indifference. Demi Lovato did not care but that may have been because nude photos of her did not leak. They were just photos of her cleavage. As Lovato noted, she’s shown more skin by choice.

“I love how everyone’s freaking out about one picture,” the “Confident” singer wrote. “It’s not nude and it’s just cleavage. Besides the world has seen me nude BY CHOICE before.” Lovato once posed nude for Vanity Fair in a shoot where she insisted that the final photos weren’t retouched. As further confirmation that she was unbothered by the leak, Demi was spotted twerking in a video not long after.

Actress and director Rose McGowan had a completely opposite reaction. Based on what she tweeted after the leak, the breach of her privacy made her livid, as Inqusitr previously reported.

“Hey little hacker boys,” she wrote. “Mama is coming and she hits hard.”

Hey little hacker boys, Mama is coming and she hits hard pic.twitter.com/mVBSkRIH8p — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 19, 2017

She told Gossip Cop that she was ready to take her case to court.

“I’m going to go to the Department of Justice,” she said in an exclusive interview soon after her photos leaked.

Amanda Seyfried also threatened legal action against Celebrity Jihad, a website who published nude photos of her that had been hacked. As Inquisitr previously reported, Seyfried sent the site a legal letter which threatened to sue them if the photos were not removed.

“These photographs are believed to have been leaked, i.e., wrongfully obtained by a third party or parties without Ms. Seyfried’s knowledge or consent,” the letter stated.

There’s no word yet on how Alison Brie feels about her privacy being breached. She hasn’t mentioned it on her Twitter account. So, whether she decides to pursue the hackers with the full force of the law is left to be seen.

Alison Brie is an American actress and model. Brie is currently married to actor James Franco.

[Featured Image by Noam Galai/Getty Images]