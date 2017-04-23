It’s been nearly a year since the last Stone Cold Podcast aired on the WWE Network, but it looks like WWE is planning on bringing it back.

According to SportsKeeda, WWE wants the next Steve Austin podcast on the network to feature The Undertaker as its guest. The report suggested that the podcast could happen at some point this summer and that aside from The Undertaker, the possible guests are The New Day, Jeff and Matt Hardy, Randy Orton, Kurt Angle, Goldberg, and Charlotte Flair.

As previously mentioned, it’s been quite a while since WWE last aired a live Stone Cold Podcast on their network, as the last one they aired took place back in August, and it wasn’t very well-received. The show featured Dean Ambrose as its guest, and the interview was largely considered to be awkward. One of the most memorable moments of the Ambrose/Austin podcast was when Austin called out Ambrose, who was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at the time, for resting on his laurels, which is something that has been brought up on television during his current feud with The Miz.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the awkward interview with Ambrose is the biggest reason why WWE hasn’t done a live Stone Cold Podcast in roughly eight months. Prior to the Ambrose interview, they were supposed to do at least on per month. On a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed the issue.

Alvarez: “This person wants to know why there have not been any recent Stone Cold podcasts – has JBL taken over? What’s the story?” Meltzer: “The Ambrose one. I didn’t think it was a disaster, but many did.” Alvarez: “So it was blamed on Austin?” Meltzer: “They haven’t done one since. They were supposed to do it every month. It could just be that they want JBL. He at least knows the framework of what they want, and Steve tries to be real, and they don’t really want real. They want their version of real, which is different from actual real, and JBL will do their version of real.”

WWE recently canceled JBL’s show on the network called Legends with JBL, so it looks like they’re clearing the way for Austin’s show to return to the network.

Following WrestleMania 33, which took place earlier this month, there was a rumor going around which suggested that there was heat between Austin and WWE. The rumor stemmed from the fact that Austin, who usually shows up for WrestleMania weekend, wasn’t in Orlando during WWE’s biggest weekend of the year. On a recent edition of his podcast, Austin put the rumor to rest, as he said that he was unable to attend the event because he was in the process of selling his famous Broken Skull Ranch in Texas.

Back in 2015 is when we first heard that Austin was going to do a live podcast on the WWE Network once a month, and his first lineup of guests included Hulk Hogan, Sting, and The Undertaker. The Hogan one didn’t end up happening because of his release, and Austin never did end up doing a show with Undertaker or Sting. Instead, he ended up interviewing Paige, AJ Styles, Big Show, Brock Lesnar, and Dean Ambrose.

Austin’s live podcasts are always among the most viewed programs on the WWE Network, so it’s not surprising to hear that they’re interested in bringing it back. Furthermore, it’s not surprising to hear that they want the first guest to be The Undertaker, as it would definitely be the biggest interview that they can possibly do.

[Featured Image by WWE]