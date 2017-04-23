Danielle Stislicki Update: Sister-In-Law Dedicates Drag Show Performance To Missing Michigan Woman

Danielle Stislicki mysteriously vanished over four months ago after leaving her place of work in Michigan. The Farmington Hills woman has thousands of supporters who are united in the pursuit to find her and raise awareness about her case. One of those actively involved in the quest to locate Danielle is her sister-in-law, Nicole Stislicki, who recently participated in a drag show and dedicated her performance to the missing woman.

The “Dragssic Park” drag show took place at Western Michigan University’s Bernhard Center and was hosted by OUTspoken, a student organization aimed at supporting community members and LBGTQ students, according to the Western Herald.

The show not only featured entertaining performances from drag queens but also drag kings, including Nicole and her friend Jacqueline Layer. According to the Herald, Nicole’s drag name was “Nick McDick” and Jacqueline took on the drag persona of “Jack Heroff,” as the two “worked their magic with in sync dance moves and teamwork.”

The event was also seen by Nicole as an opportunity to continue spreading the word about Danielle. She told the Herald, “I wanted to dedicate our performance to finding my sister-in-law… She was supportive and excited when I told her I would be in this drag show. I know she would have loved to see the performance and would give endless praise.”

On her Facebook page, Nicole noted in a post, “This drag show was one of the last things I got to talk to Danielle about. I miss her every day and take any opportunities I can to spread Danielle’s story in hopes of finally bringing her home.”

To date, police have released little information about the details surrounding Danielle’s case, her disappearance, or what they believe actually happened to the missing woman. This is deliberate on the part of authorities who have noted that giving the public information would not be prudent while the investigation is ongoing. What police have said is that Danielle was the victim of a crime, certain items of evidence have been sent to the crime lab for testing, and progress is being made in the case.

What is known is that only weeks after Danielle vanished, law enforcement searched a home in Berkley and reportedly removed a mattress and some floorboards from the residence that are now were being tested, according to Click on Detroit. Despite this, no one has been named a suspect or person of interest in connection to Danielle’s disappearance.

Danielle, 28 at the time, went missing in the late afternoon of Friday, December 2, 2016, after leaving her job at MetLife at around 5 p.m. She had plans later in the evening to meet a lifelong female friend for dinner after first stopping at her apartment on the way home from work.

When Danielle failed to show up for the planned dinner, her friend became extremely worried. When she was unable to make contact with Danielle by Saturday and Danielle failed to show up for work, the friend became alarmed. She then headed to the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives and when the friend arrived, she found Danielle’s Jeep Renegade parked near her apartment.

Local law enforcement later announced that inside Danielle’s locked Jeep was her purse, her identification, and her credit cards. Danielle’s keys and cell phone were nowhere to be found, thus, authorities announced her key ring contains a unique key charm consisting of a yellow figure with a green body and yellow legs. Danielle’s cell phone is a Samsung Galaxy Core Prime in a rose gold case.

Danielle is described as being five feet, five inches tall, and weighing about 123 pounds. She has brown wavy medium-length hair and was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a blue Eddie Bauer jacket, and burgundy boots when she vanished.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have spotted Danielle or her Jeep between 5 p.m. on Friday, December 2, and 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, when her vehicle was found. Danielle’s vehicle is a black 2015 Jeep Renegade with Michigan License Plate DGH 8957.

The website www.finddani.org is another place where those who want to support the search for Danielle can find a bevy of information about her case. In addition, in the “How Can I Help?” section of the website, it features social media links to the Twitter page @find_dani and details about tagging tweets and retweets. In addition, a link exists to the finddaniellestislicki Instagram page where memories of the young woman are being shared.

At press, a Go Fund Me campaign offering a reward for information that will lead to Danielle had jumped to $33,070, surpassing its original goal of $25,000 by several thousand dollars. Danielle’s employer, MetLife is offering a $50,000 reward, and the Independence Green apartment complex where Danielle lives is offering another $50,000, making the current reward $133,070.

Anyone who has information regarding Danielle Stislicki is urged to call the Farmington Hills Police Command Desk at 248-871-2610 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or 1-800-773-2587. Those who call with any information about the missing woman can remain anonymous if they so desire.

