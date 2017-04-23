Chris Pratt Boasts ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Crossover Was ‘Like A Dream’

Chris Pratt brings his sense of humor to every press event and interview, sharing his love of acting and passion for every project with his fans. This is true whether Pratt is talking about Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 or, as in this case, his character’s crossover in Avengers: Infinity War. Along with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast, Chris joined the Avengers franchise, giving fans something they have been wanting since Pratt’s 2014 debut as Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord).

For Chris Pratt, Avengers: Infinity War Was a Dream Come True

Congratulations to Chris Pratt on his brand new star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame! #GotGVol2 A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:30pm PDT

In speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Pratt says he’s enjoying his success of the last few years, though he feels as though his celebrity status is still just a dream — and that includes Avengers: Infinity War. Chris says joining that Marvel cast was something he never quite believed would be a possibility for him, and even now, he looks back and questions if it all really happened.

“It seemed like a dream, as so much of these past few years has felt, like a weird fever dream where you’re waking up and you’re not sure if you’re hallucinating or not.”

However, Pratt also reveals that Guardians of the Galaxy director, James Gunn, had cast Chris as Peter Quill fully knowing that he planned to cross over with Marvel’s Avengers at some point. Bearing that ultimate goal in mind, Gunn was looking for someone who could stand up to Robert Downey Jr.’s substantial presence in a believable manner, hinting at a possible confrontation between Peter Quill and Tony Stark.

“At that time, that was really daunting to think of that,” said Pratt. “And over the past couple of years I’ve been slowly learning, and honing my job and my skill set for this job.”

While Star-Lord and Iron Man might start out as on screen rivals in Avengers: Infinity War, the same couldn’t be said of Pratt and Downey, Jr. Chris says working with the celebrated actor was an honor and adds that rumors of Robert’s professionalism, skill, and dedication were not exaggerated. He compares working with Robert Downey Jr. to working with a great jazz musician in that, after years of watching him work, there was finally when he was presented with the opportunity of joining him and playing opposite a long revered icon.

“It was really cool,” said the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 star. “I felt like I was playing in part of a supergroup or something.”

Avengers: Infinity War is a Gift to Fans, Says Chris Pratt

For years, Marvel fans have been expressing interest in seeing the Guardians of the Galaxy cast do a crossover with the Avengers franchise, so as the London Free Press reports, Avengers: Infinity War is just what people have been wanting. Pratt now confesses that he never really knew how to respond to those inquiries from fans, because he never knew when, or if, the two Marvel franchises would finally come together.

Now that it has come to fruition, Chris is pleased to announce that the crossover will be everything fans have been hoping for from Marvel. Mr. Pratt reveals that much of Avengers: Infinity War has been filmed, particularly in regard to the Guardians of the Galaxy crossover, and he feels confident that fans won’t be disappointed.

“We’ve shot most of it — my stuff — and I can tell you, the fans are not going to be disappointed. It’s going to be really freaking cool.”

Mr. Pratt adds that the story told in Avengers: Infinity War has been a long time coming and that it really is an installment of epic proportions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

That being said, Chris is quick to add that Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is still worthy of his boastful pride.

“Well, so far, Guardians of the Galaxy 2 still is the biggest spectacle movie of all time — that is all time up until now,” said Pratt. “But Avengers (Infinity War) is going to be a pretty big spectacle. I think you’re talking 40 heroes — that is a huge spectacle.”

Avengers: Infinity War is scheduled for a May 4, 2018, theatrical premiere.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 will hit theaters on May 5.

[Featured Image by Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Pictures]