Queen Elizabeth’s Race Track Birthday Features One Of Her 2017 Thoroughbreds

Queen Elizabeth turned 91-years-old on April 21, and she spent the day doing her favorite activity: watching horses race.

According to BBC News, Queen Elizabeth is a long-time fan of horse racing, and her day spent at the Newbury Racecourse comes as no surprise to those who know her history.

Last year, for her 90th birthday, Queen Elizabeth could not get out of a huge nationwide celebration in her honor. However, for her 91st birthday, Queen Elizabeth was able to get away from her crowd of fans to see one of her horses run in a Grade 1 thoroughbred racing event.

Sadly, although Queen Elizabeth’s thoroughbred, Maths Prize, ran at the Newbury Racecourse on her birthday, he was not a winner. Instead, poor Maths Prize, ridden by jockey Ryan Moore, finished in fifth place.

According to Racing Post, Queen Elizabeth’s horse Maths Prize is trained by Roger Charlton, and the horse was running its first since September of 2016 at Doncaster Racetrack.

Other thoroughbreds owned by Queen Elizabeth that are intended to be raced in 2017 are Fabricate, Call to Mind, Elementary, Patchwork, Merlin, and Musical Terms, in addition to Maths Prize.

Queen Elizabeth’s current thoroughbred horse trainers include Michael Bell, William Haggas, Roger Charlton, and Richard Hughes.

Since the beginning of April, Queen Elizabeth has raced horses in seven races, winning two of them.

Queen Elizabeth will also have thoroughbreds running in the following upcoming races, including the Warwick Racecourse on April 24; Windsor Racecourse on April 24; and May 6 at the Newmarket Racecourse, which coincides with the 2017 Kentucky Derby.

While many of Queen Elizabeth’s horses race, not all of her thoroughbreds win Grade 1 races. Despite this, Queen Elizabeth has a long list of horse racing wins, and some of the purses are large. For example, in June of 2013, Queen Elizabeth’s horse, Estimate, won the British Gold Cup, and the purse was £198,485 ($254,398).

In June of 2016, Queen Elizabeth’s horse Dartmouth won the Grade 2 Hardwicke Stakes and the purse was £127,598 ($163,542). In October of 2015, Queen Elizabeth’s horse Mustard won the Vision Old Rowley Cup, and this gained Her Majesty £87,150 ($111,700) in winnings.

For horse racing fans, it should be noted that out of Queen Elizabeth’s top three wins in the past five years, all of the horses were trained by Sir Michael Stoute.

Sir Michael Stoute works out of the Highclere Racing Stables, and this name should come as no surprise to Queen Elizabeth fans.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Queen Elizabeth’s life-long love of horses has included many top thoroughbreds. In particular, one of Queen Elizabeth’s favorites was a mare named Highclere.

Starting around the 1970s, Queen Elizabeth started to be known as a pedigree and bloodlines expert in thoroughbred horse racing circles.

In fact, during the 1980s, Queen Elizabeth frequently traveled to Lane’s End Farm in Versailles, Kentucky, to visit the Farish family — and her prize mare, Highclere.

Highclere died in 1992 in Kentucky but started winning races in 1974 with the 1000 Guineas Stakes at Newmarket and the Prix de Diane Longchamp in France.

Highclere begat Burghclere, and she is the grandmother of the famous Japanese racehorse, Deep Impact. As Japan’s top sire, Deep Impact’s descendants have repeatedly won the Triple Crown specific to Japan.

Along with being photographed at top horse racing events in 2017, Queen Elizabeth might also be seen riding on top of a horse. According to Express, when Queen Elizabeth was 90-years-old, she rode one of her favorite horses at Windsor Castle with her horse groom, Terry Pendry.

Queen Elizabeth has the opportunity to attend many horse races in the near future, but her next publicized appearance at a racetrack will likely be June 20-24 for the 2017 Royal Ascot.

Each year, Queen Elizabeth is carefully followed in the media for her attendance at the Royal Ascot, but how many horses she has running in the race is not the sole objective.

Instead, Queen Elizabeth is heavily photographed by the media during the Royal Ascot because she is well-known for wearing the latest derby fashion. Queen Elizabeth also gets a lot of attention because she loves eccentric derby hats for women.

[Feature Image by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images]