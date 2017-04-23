March For Science 2017 Pictures: See All The Funniest Signs From Saturday’s Anti-Trump Rallies

The March for Science 2017 drew tens of thousands of people to protest Donald Trump’s threats to the environment, and you can see all the pictures and the funniest signs right here.

The demonstration against Trump has been planned almost since his surprise victory in November’s presidential election, a chance for scientists and those who care about the environment to stand up to Trump’s denial of climate change and threats to slash funding to science-related agencies. The March for Science drew thousands to Washington, Boston, New York, and dozens of other cities across the United States.

The March for Science coincided with Earth Day, with many taking the opportunity to stand up for the Earth and the threats of climate change.

“In the U.S., we’re lagging in our recognition about how important climate change is,” Christine Negra, a chemist and consultant on climate change, told the New York Times. “These public events are meant to shake people out of their daily lives so that people see how urgent the problem really is.”

The event even drew the organizer of the first Earth Day in 1970, Denis Hayes. At the March for Science in Washington, Hayes said America faces a grave threat in the Trump administration. He rallied those in attendance by warning what would happen to the environment if Trump were able to enact his agenda.

“You have a clear enemy,” he said, as relayed by the New York Times. “You’ve got a president who along with his vice president, his cabinet and his party leadership in both houses of Congress have a strong anti-environmental agenda. He’s basically trying to roll back everything that we’ve tried to do in the last half-century.”

Pictures from the March for Science 2017 showed throngs of people, including many prominent members of the science community.

Science’s biggest celebrity, Bill Nye, even showed up to Washington’s demonstration to help rally those in attendance. Nye, who served as an honorary co-chair of the March for Science, spoke about the threat Donald Trump poses to science.

“Today we have a great many lawmakers, not just here, but around the world, deliberately ignoring and actively surpassing science,” Nye said, via Fox News. “Their inclination is misguided, and in no one’s best interest.”

Nye added that even America’s Founding Fathers understood the importance of science and preserved rights for their work.

“The framers of the Constitution of the United States, which has become a model for constitutional governments everywhere, included Article One, Section 8, which refers to promoting the progress of science and useful arts,” Nye said.

Nye, who first gained fame for his television show teaching science to children, epitomizes many who attended the March for Science. Nye has become increasingly political in his outreach, taking on climate change deniers and arguing for the theory of evolution. He has called on scientists to move away from their traditional non-partisan professional stance and become more vocal in defending their work against right-wing politicians who see the sciences as fodder for budget cuts.

But the biggest story from the March for Science might be in the signs that many of the attendees brought. Through a series of rallies in Trump’s first three months in office, his opposition has proven to be very clever when coming up with an argument to fit on a piece of poster board. That was certainly the case at Saturday’s rallies.

And being that Saturday’s March for Science specifically called on those working in the world of science to stand up against Donald Trump, some of the signs were particularly clever — while also being quite nerdy.

[Featured Image by Scott Eisen/Getty Images]