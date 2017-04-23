‘Happy Days,’ ‘Joanie Loves Chachi’ Star Erin Moran Dead At 56 [Breaking]

Actress Erin Moran of Happy Days fame is dead at the age of 56, according to TMZ.

Moran rose to prominence as the youngest member of the fictional Cunningham family, Joanie Cunningham, on the ABC sitcom from 1974 to 1984, and its one-season spin-off, Joanie Love Chachi, themed around Moran’s Happy Days character in an adult relationship with on-screen love Chachi, played by Scott Baio, in 1982.

Following the latter series’ cancellation, Moran and Baio returned to Happy Days and remained on the show until its 11th and final season. Unfortunately for Erin, however, the tides of her success took a swift and sharp turn following the end of the Garry Marshall-created comedy series in 1984.

“Erin had a tough time after her Happy Days stardom,” TMZ explains, “[due to] a combination of drinking and bizarre behavior that eventually landed her in a trailer park in Indiana.”

The site goes on to allege that during Moran’s last days, the once-comfortable entertainer lost most, if not all her riches and, apparently, her last known residence as well.

“She had run out of money and was reportedly kicked out of the mobile home she shared with husband Steve Fleischmann,” the post continues.

Along with Happy Days and Joanie Loves Chachi, Moran acted in bit parts on Gunsmoke, Murder, She Wrote, and Diagnosis Murder, before portraying the role of herself on VH1’s Celebrity Fit Club in 2008. While on the weight-loss reality program, Moran admitted to the show judges’ that she was only participating for possible monetary benefits.

Despite news of Erin Moran being dead now being transcribed throughout online publications, a cause of death has not yet been revealed. This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

[Featured Image by Carlo Allegri/Getty Images]