Kurt Russell And Goldie Hawn Started Their Romance With A Public Sex Scandal

It was just a month ago that Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn celebrated 34 years together and, as Hawn’s actress daughter, Kate Hudson, marked the event with a special tribute to the couple, Russell opened up about his romance with Goldie. The Deepwater Horizon actor was especially revealing in his recollection of his first date with Ms. Hawn, revealing the sexy rendezvous resulted in a rather embarrassing police encounter. That might have been a little more action than Russell and Hawn had planned for their first date, but in the end, it turned out to be a fond memory for the Swing Shift couple.

Swing Shift Brought Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn Together in More Ways Than One

In sharing Kurt’s recollection of his first date with Goldie Hawn, People reports that the pair took that first step in order to learn how to dance for their Swing Shift roles. Russell, who played a trumpet player named Lucky Lockhart in the film, suggested to Hawn that they should visit some nightclubs to learn their moves, while Goldie added they should seek out clubs with a WWII-era theme.

“I said, ‘I’ll find that.’ The Playboy Club was the only place that had that,” shared Kurt. “So we went to The Playboy Club and I just immediately was having a great time with this girl, Goldie.”

Russell, who is now 66-years-old, and 71-year-old Hawn were full of vigor, even after dancing the night away at The Playboy Club, so they both agreed to keep the date going. The Swing Shift stars made their way to a local property recently purchased by Goldie, which she had bought with plans to renovate, so it was still vacant at the time of their first date.

“We eventually found our way upstairs, looking around at imaginary furniture and we were in the imaginary bedroom, now, and we are realistically having sex,” says Mr. Russell, laughing, “when the police walked in because we had to break into the place to get in.”

Embarrassed but none the worse for wear, Goldie and Kurt continued their date elsewhere, continuing their sexy romp in a hotel room to avoid any further run-ins with the law.

Russell adds that the night was fun for both Hawn and himself and, although it was many years ago, it’s still a cherished memory for the couple.

Kate Hudson Honors Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn on Their Anniversary

While Kurt and Goldie never did take that walk down the aisle, they have been together for 34 years and celebrate their union each one of those years. As Today reports, Kate Hudson, daughter of Hawn, made her yearly tribute to the couple, sharing her pride in the continued relationship of Russell and her mom with her Instagram followers.

Previously, Kate has publicly distanced herself from her biological father, Bill Hudson, declaring Kurt to be her father in every way, except in name. Hudson reinforced that feeling for Russell in the caption of the couple together in their younger years.

“My #tbt is these two love????’s! Mama Goldie and Pa killing it 80’s style. I forgot to post a note on my parents 34th Anniversary so I figure why not now. A belated happy one my dear parents. Love you madly, deeply, profoundly ❤#HairGoals #Love @officialgoldiehawn”

Previously, Goldie Hawn was asked if she and Kurt would ever get married, but the actress says she doesn’t feel the need to make it official, suggesting that a marriage license is more about control than about love.

“Marriage is an interesting psychological thing,” Hawn previously said. “If you need to feel bound to someone, then it’s important to be married.”

Goldie added that by not being legally married, she and Kurt have retained their ability to choose, and the actress feels that makes their commitment to one another that much more meaningful.

“For me, I chose to stay, Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice,” said Goldie Hawn.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]