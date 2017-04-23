Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Hate Trump More Than Each Other, And Could Reunite For A Tour To Prove It

The 1960s powerhouse musical group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young are no fans of one another. In fact, for the last couple of years, Graham Nash has made no secret that his personal problems with former bandmate David Crosby are the stuff of legends. The band’s bad blood has given fans little hope that the iconic band would ever reunite, but now die-hard Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young lovers may have a ray of hope. And it all boils down to the group’s shared hate for President Donald Trump and his new Washington, D.C., cronies.

Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young Could Reunite — Because They Hate Trump More Than Each Other https://t.co/M3nAIGu11U via @variety pic.twitter.com/OnFM1j0iF5 — Lester Hammerer (@LesterHammerer) April 22, 2017

As Variety reports, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s animosity for Trump outweighs even their personal issues with one another. So much so that Graham Nash has now gone on record to say that, despite the fact that David Crosby is not his favorite guy on the planet, the band might be reuniting and even touring together in the near future. For the greater good of the nation and world, of course.

“Here’s how I feel about it: I believe that the issues that are keeping us apart pale in comparison to the good that we can do if we get out there and start talking about what’s happening. So I’d be totally up for it even though I’m not talking to David and neither is Neil. But I think that we’re smart people in the end and I think we realize the good that we can do.”

In fact, Nash says he’d be “totally up for” a reunion tour in the wake of what is going on among Donald Trump and his administration of billionaires.

The recent Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young reunion tour statement is a complete about-face from what Nash had to say about getting the band back together before Trump’s unexpected White House victory in November. In fact, in 2016, he minced no words when bashing his former friend and bandmate David Crosby in an published interview. Then, Nash called his very public falling-out with Crosby “just f****g awful,” even going so far as to claim that Crosby had “ripped the heart out” of the world-famous band.

“I’ve been there and saved his f****g ass for 45 years, and he treated me like s**t. … David has ripped the heart out of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young.”

While Graham Nash’s foray into the Trump political circus may seem to be somewhat out of the blue, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young has built a reputation on using their art and music to tackle divisive and controversial social issues. In the fairly distant past, their song “Ohio” took on the 1970 Kent State shooting tragedy, in which the National Guard targeted Vietnam War protesters. In recent years, and before Trump even thought about running for president, the group addressed a controversial issue faced by former President Obama with their song “Almost Gone (The Ballad of Bradley Manning).”

@3lectric5heep Way to go Trump!!! See that liberals?? Trump is even helping old bands get employment!! MAGA!! — Paakah (@paakahh) April 21, 2017

Since the group Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young went their separate ways, Graham Nash has been working as a solo artist, and doing extremely well for himself. However, at the age of 75, he has vowed to do everything in his power to protest and fight against the Trump administration, even if that means (sort of) mending fences with a former bandmate that he’s not even currently speaking to.

In addition to being willing to put himself (and his fractured personal relationships) on the line to protest Trump, Nash has some incredulous advice for other anti-Trump activists of all ages, as well as a good deal of shock and awe that Donald managed to wiggle his way into the presidency in the first place.

“You have to keep up your will to fight. You have to research your subject matter so that when people ask you about them you have good answers, true answers, you need to feel something before you create something like a song that could change the world, you have to remain really vigilant and strong. We cannot let this man undermine everything we have fought for over the last 30 years, which is what’s happening by the way. You couldn’t possibly write this script and have it accepted in Hollywood, they would laugh you out of the office. ‘Then this guy becomes president and did what?’ It’s a crazy story.”

What do you think? Would you buy tickets for a reunion tour intended to protest Trump and his administration, or is it time for the 75-year-old to back away from his decades of social and political activism?

