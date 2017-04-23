Chris Pratt Wins Dad Of The Year Award Along With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Chris Pratt, the velociraptor wrangling, hibernation pod sabotaging, intersteller pirate crew leader, got his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, April 21, 2017. Accompanying him to his acceptance ceremony were coworkers, friends, and his family.

During the ceremony, Chris took the time to gush about his wife, Anna Faris.

“I want to thank my wife Anna, I love you. You’ve given me so much. You gave me the greatest star in the galaxy in my little boy, I love him and I love you.”

Chris continued, looking visibly emotional as he spoke of how the two have bonded over the years, especially after the premature birth of their son, Jack.

“We have bonded to make this molecule that is more important to me than air or water, and without it none of this means anything to me. With every challenge, with every day, week, month, decade, we become more bonded. You make me laugh like nobody else. You’re very caring, and thank you for your trust and your sacrifice — and for your dedication and your heart. I will do my best to protect it, and in return I will give you all of those things as well. You have my heart, my dedication, my trust.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star spoke of his faith as well, expressing his belief that, “God works in mysterious ways and gives us signs and gifts in life — and those gifts oftentimes come in the form of people. So I’ll just spend the rest of my time expressing gratitude for the people in my life who are gifts.”

Among those gifts, Chris counted his mother, who he thanked effusively.

“She gave absolutely everything she had to raise us, every fiber of her being. And oftentimes we weren’t cash-rich, but we were never love-poor. You gave everything and you were always proud of me, way before this. When I was a waiter at Coco’s you just couldn’t get enough of me.”

Chris Pratt as one of the Best Dads

Before the ceremony on Friday, Anna Faris did what she always does on special days with her family and took the time to post live updates on Twitter as Chris got ready for the award. During this time, she captured one shot in particular that sent the internet into spasms of joy.

1018am. This is happening. First tie-tying tutorial. pic.twitter.com/LRmgxLvsQI — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 21, 2017

Of course, the Twittersphere went nuts in response. Virtually every response gushed about how cute the photo was and what a good father Pratt was.

One user said, “Dads and their sons. There is just something about this that makes everything so much more special…thanks for sharing!”

Another just remarked that the cuteness of the photo was enough to kill them dead.

This isn’t the first time that Anna Faris has created a kerfuffle on Twitter with her live tweeting of events. On April 19, 2017, she live-tweeted Chris and herself getting ready for the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 with plenty of amusing and cute shots of the process. She even included shots of alternate wardrobe ideas.

1229pm. Can I wear my favorite T tonight? pic.twitter.com/HxXb4kl1lq — Anna Faris (@AnnaKFaris) April 19, 2017

Chris and Anna first met 10 years ago when they were filming the movie Take Me Home Tonight, where they played an onscreen couple. That movie relationship didn’t last, but there was a definite spark between the two. There was a slight bump, as Anna was still married to her first husband at the time. Chris, being the gentleman that he is, didn’t make a move until after she filed for divorce in April of 2007.

However, the relationship between Chris and Anna was cemented when they discovered that they both had a dead bug collection. According to an interview with James Corden, she started to cry when she saw that because she realized she had met her soulmate.

