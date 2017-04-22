Get These Discounted Games From Xbox Store, Via Deals With Gold Until Monday, April 24

Deals with Gold is Microsoft’s weekly deals that offer discounted Xbox One and Xbox 360 games. For this week, Xbox Live Gold members can take advantage of the cheaper price tags for games such as Dead Rising 4, Darksiders, and more.

According to a post by Major Nelson, Dead Rising 4, both the standard and deluxe editions, are on sale. They are currently being offered with 40 percent markdown. The standard edition is originally worth $60 but thanks to Microsoft’s Deals with Gold, the game is now available for only $36.

“Dead Rising 4 marks the return of photojournalist Frank West in an all-new chapter of one of the most popular zombie game franchises of all time,” the game summary posted on its Microsoft Store page noted. In this game, players will enjoy the comeback of all the iconic hallmarks of the popular game series as well as fresh features like new zombie classes, the four-player co-op multiplayer mode, and EXO suits.

The list below specifies the Xbox One games with the biggest discounts this week, courtesy of Microsoft’s Deals with Gold program.

Cast of the Seven Godsends – Redux* (70 percent)

Adam’s Venture: Origins (50 percent)

Kingdom: New Lands (67 percent)

Penarium (75 percent)

Sterendenn (50 percent)

Stick It To The Man (50 percent)

Other highly-discounted Xbox One content on sale this week until Monday, April 24, are add-ons for Forza titles. For instance, Forza Horizon 2 Complete Add-ons Collection and Forza Motorsport 6 – Porsche Expansion are each getting a whopping 75 percent discount. The latter is on sale via Microsoft’s Spotlight Sale, which means all the Xbox Live members (Gold or Non-Gold subscribers) can enjoy its current price.

Xbox 360 owners with a Xbox Live Gold membership should be delighted to know that up to 95 percent discount is being offered by Microsoft this week. Vigil Games’ 2012 action RPG Darksiders II is available now for such a low price of $2, compared to its usual value of $20. Meanwhile, getting the Darksiders II Season Pass will only damage your wallet by not even a dollar, $0.84 to be exact, if you avail it before the current Deals with Gold program ends. IGN’s description of the game is provided below.

“Darksiders II follows the exploits of Death, one of the four horsemen of the Apocalypse, in a weaving tale that runs parallel to the events in the original Darksiders game. This epic journey propels Death through various light and dark realms as he tries to redeem his brother War, the horseman who was blamed for prematurely starting the Apocalypse in Darksiders.”

Larian Studios’ Divinity II – The Dragon Knight Saga is on sale as well, now priced at $7.49 instead of its usual $30 price tag. Also an action role-playing video game, this updated version of Divinity II, which is 6.47GB-heavy to download, brings in “Ego Draconis,” an original adventure from the game, as well as a new one called “Flames of Vengeance,” which “continues the epic story and adds dozens of hours of additional gameplay, according to Metacritic.

Below are other Xbox 360 titles with enormous price cuts this week.

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 (90 percent)

MX VS ATV Supercross (90 percent)

Legend of Kay Anniversary (90 percent)

The Outfit (80 percent)

Stuntman: Ignition (80 percent)

Here are this week’s Deals With Gold and Spotlight Sale offers https://t.co/6kZR24j0rc pic.twitter.com/e3ZW69WwFl — Larry Hryb ???? (@majornelson) April 18, 2017

Moreover, the Xbox Games Store has recently been updated, adding tons of new games such as Race the Sun ($10), Cities: Skylines Xbox One Edition ($40), Deformers ($30), Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) ($20), ACA NEOGEO OVER TOP ($8) ACA NEOGEO FATAL FURY 2($8), ACA NEOGEO SEGOKU 2 ($8), Professional Farmer 2017 – Gold Edition ($50+), ‘n Verlore Verstand ($15), Voodoo Vince: Remastered ($15), and many more.

Meanwhile, for those who want to avoid spending money, yet are dying to try new games, Microsoft’s Games with Gold for April, 2017, are currently offering Ubisoft’s 2011 action-adventure video Assassin’s Creed: Revelations and Telltale Games’s episodic interactive adventure The Walking Dead: Season 2 for free.

