Odin Lloyd Murder: Aaron Hernandez May Have Killed Lloyd To Hide His Bisexuality, Report Claims

Odin Lloyd may have been murdered by Aaron Hernandez in 2013 so the NFL player could hide his bisexuality from the public, a new report citing law enforcement sources claims.

The suicide of Aaron Hernandez this week has cast new mystery on the 2013 killing that landed him behind bars, and the existence of a suicide note allegedly written to a gay lover reportedly has investigators looking back at Lloyd’s killing to see if there may have been another motive for that murder.

Initially, prosecutors had argued that Hernandez shot Lloyd to death in 2013 because Lloyd knew of a double homicide the previous year in which Hernandez played a role. But a new report from Newsweek citing several law enforcement sources claimed that investigators are now looking into whether the murder may have been a way to keep Hernandez’s gay affair a secret.

At the time the New England Patriots player was engaged, and his fiance was expecting a child, but Lloyd reportedly knew that Hernandez also had a gay lover.

“Ernest Wallace, a co-defendant in the Lloyd murder case, told detectives the victim had called Hernandez a ‘schmoocher,’ which was taken by Hernandez and his companions as a gay slur,” the report noted.

Odin Lloyd's Mom Speaks for the FirstTime Since Aaron Hernandez Died https://t.co/XkvOaGstNm pic.twitter.com/fDgcNebvwG — DJ Vlad – VladTV.com (@djvlad) April 22, 2017

When Aaron Hernandez died last week, hanging himself in his jail cell, he reportedly left three suicide notes. One was for his fiancee, one for his daughter, and the third allegedly went to a lover in prison. There had been rumors surrounding Hernandez’s sexuality since the time of his trial, though the NFL player never spoke openly about it.

There is still plenty of doubt to the report that Aaron Hernandez killed Odin Lloyd to protect his own sexuality. Pro Football Talk noted that there may be another motive for those reports, with word of Hernandez being gay leaked on purpose to take attention away from what may have been a suspicious death.

“The ‘law enforcement sources’ who are leaking this information on an anonymous basis apparently believe they are smearing Hernandez, possibly as a warning to those who plan to challenge whether prison officials failed to take steps aimed at preventing Hernandez from committing suicide,” a source told the outlet.

I did not follow Aaron Hernandez's trial closely, but I don't recall his sexuality considered as a possible motive https://t.co/xIzeiS43VT — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) April 22, 2017

Aside from the reports that the murder of Odin Lloyd may have been to conceal Aaron Hernandez’s bisexuality, there are many other rumors circulating in the days since the former NFL star’s death. There are some questions about his death, with Hernandez’s agent openly questioning whether he may have been murdered.

There is also the strange legal circumstance surrounding his death. Because Hernandez died in the midst of an appeal, under Massachusetts law his conviction was vacated on his death.

As the Boston Globe reported, that means Hernandez will be technically innocent of Lloyd’s death forever.

“Though Hernandez was convicted in 2015 of murdering Odin L. Lloyd of Boston, Hernandez’s appeal was not complete. Abatement ab initio means ‘from the beginning,’ [Martin W. Healy, chief legal counsel to the Massachusetts Bar Association] said, and it means that upon a person’s death, if they have not exhausted their legal appeals, their case reverts to its status at the beginning — it’s as if the trial and conviction never happened.”

That means it will be difficult for family members of Odin Lloyd to sue the estate of Aaron Hernandez, as the evidence presented in trial reportedly cannot be used in a civil suit. It could also require the New England Patriots to pay some of the remaining money on Hernandez’s contract, which was voided after his murder conviction.

While there may be rampant rumors that Aaron Hernandez killed Odin Lloyd to keep his bisexuality a secret, it seems that the truth will likely never come out in full. Both Hernandez and Lloyd died before they could address the rumors, and those close to Hernandez have been very quiet about his case since his arrest and conviction.

