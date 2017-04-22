‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Nicole Wants A Baby, Zende Joins Spectra, And Sally Wins Thomas Back?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that tense moments are on the way for the CBS daytime drama during the month of May. The spoilers tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will face legal trouble for her role in stealing Forrester Creations drawings. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zende (Rome Flynn) shows his drawings to Steffy (Jacqueline McInnes Wood) and Thomas (Pierson Fode), and they are less than enthusiastic about his work. Nicole (Reign Edwards) tells Zende that she thinks it’s time they expand their family, but will they have trouble conceiving? It looks like a great month ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

The Spectras Face Legal Drama

According to the May 1 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Sally faces legal consequences for stealing Forrester Creations’ drawings. She has a few very dark moments as Sally realizes that she has lost everything she cared about, including Thomas. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Shirley (Patrika Darbo) is unaware that her granddaughter has been arrested, and she struggles to fulfill the orders that resulted from the fashion show.

Check out the latest issue of @SoapDigest on sale now!! pic.twitter.com/Jas5punPOV — Soap Opera Digest (@SoapDigest) April 21, 2017

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Coco (Courtney Grosbeck) arrives at Spectra and tells her grandmother that Sally was arrested. It all hits her all the sudden, and she realizes that her granddaughter was right — none of this is worth the trouble. Will Sally do hard time in prison? Will Thomas forgive her for betraying him?

Zende Shows His Drawings And Gets A Shocking Response

Nicole urges Zende to show his dress designs to Steffy and Thomas. She thought they could use them, being that they have to come up with a collection quickly. He expected them to give him positive feedback, but the reaction was hurtful. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that they basically tell him to stick to what he knows — taking pictures of the models. Zende walks away feeling angry and hurt and considers a big move. Will he leave Forrester Creations and join Spectra?

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge quickly catches onto Katie's scheme to get back at Quinn… WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/t9ba4eZFGm pic.twitter.com/l2XxUI9kgA — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 21, 2017

Nicole Wants A Baby

According to Soap Central, Nicole thinks she’s ready to start a family with Zende. There is only one issue: she has a tough time getting pregnant. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she cannot figure out why she can’t get pregnant — it was so easy during her surrogate pregnancy for Maya (Karla Mosley) and Rick (Jacob Young). Zende tries to reassure her that when the time is right, she will be a mother.

Liam Plays Detective

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate Liam (Scott Clifton) finds it strange that Sally was pushed to desperation and decided to steal Forrester Creations designs. He wonders what drove her to make such a wrong decision.

After Liam dig into what happened before the Spectra fashion show, he discovers that his father, Bill (Don Diamont), was involved in the mess. He figures out that his father was responsible for the bad reviews, which led to Sally’s decision to steal the Forrester designs. Will Liam share his discovery with Steffy?

Brooke And Bill Get Married?

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) isn’t completely shocked to learn that Dollar Bill has worked his magic and convinced Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to marry him again. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge is willing to fight for Brooke’s love if she will just give it some time. Of course, Bill declares he will find out what led to their breakup and expose Ridge’s terrible secret. Will Bill find out about Ridge’s improper relationship with Quinn (Rena Sofer)? It looks like a great month ahead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Brooke: "Look, we need a proper reunion." Bill: "I'm really good with an improper one!" Love it and I love #Brill!! #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Jio8dEeOfB — Kim Huck (@acejordan23) April 20, 2017

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

