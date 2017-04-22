WWE Rumors & Spoilers: Special Match To Return On ‘Monday Night Raw’ Featuring Big Star, Kurt Angle Says

On Monday’s episode of Raw from Kansas City, Missouri, fans can expect to see a special match that has not been featured on WWE programming in several years. With WWE’s recent situation backstage during the “red brand,” it seems that General Manager Kurt Angle has decided it was time to bring the match back to the viewers. It will mark the first time it’s been used since a pay-per-view back in 2000. Here are the latest details on what to expect from Monday’s WWE event.

On Sunday, Wrestling News Source reported that WWE Raw General Manager Kurt Angle tweeted out that he has booked a Dumpster Match for Monday night. According to the report, Angle’s tweet indicated that Kalisto actually asked for this particular situation and will compete in the match against the monstrous Braun Strowman. On last week’s Raw, Kalisto was one of Strowman’s backstage victims, as cameras showed Braun dragging him down the garage floor and slamming into a garbage bin. Moments after that, Big Show attacked Strowman to set up their main event match.

The Dumpster Match had it’s official debut back at WrestleMania XIV in Boston, Massachusetts, back in 1998. That debut edition of the match involved The New Age Outlaws defending their tag team titles against the team of Cactus Jack and Chainsaw Charlie. Road Dogg and Billy Gunn ended up losing that match and the titles in about 10 minutes.

The match would make its official return as part of the King of the Ring 2000 pay-per-view. That event also took place in Boston, Massachusetts. The Dumpster Match there was a “Handicap tables dumpster match” featuring Road Dogg, X-Pac, and Tori of D-Generation X against The Dudley Boyz. Once again, the match lasted about 10 minutes, but this time around, Road Dogg was part of the winning team. Ironically, that same PPV saw Kurt Angle win the King of the Ring tournament finals against Rikishi.

Fast forward 17 years to Monday Night Raw and the Dumpster Match gets its official return. That conjures up the notion the WWE could bring back some other matches. They might include a “Buried Alive” match, Inferno match, or the “Hog Pen match.” The last time fans were treated to this match involving pigs in a pen was when Santino Marella defeated the duo of Vickie and Chavo Guerrero at Extreme Rules 2009 in under three minutes. The first time involved Triple H losing to Henry O. Godwin.

As for the dumpster match, fans will probably be wondering why Kalisto would even request such a match, as Strowman is clearly not someone he can pick up to put into a dumpster bin. However, there have been rumors and reports that Roman Reigns will also make his return to Raw on Monday. Most likely, the Raw spoilers are that somehow Reigns will show up and find a way to put Strowman in the dumpster, whether it’s to cost him the win or get revenge after Braun gains a victory.

In recent weeks, the big man has been involved in some interesting spots. Several weeks ago, he attacked Roman Reigns backstage and pushed him off a ledge on a stretcher. Moments later, Braun was shown lifting up the ambulance Reigns had been loaded into and tipping it over. While the feat seemed a bit over the top, it continued to establish Strowman as one of the top big men heels in some time.

He followed up that interesting feat with an entertaining main event match on last week’s Raw. Strowman went on a backstage rampage to attack various roster members including Kalisto. After being shoulder tackled to the floor backstage, Strowman faced The Big Show in the ring. While it was a regular match, the finish was anything but that. After climbing up to the top rope where Big Show was, Strowman landed a big superplex that caused the ring to implode, something that hadn’t been seen in several years.

One has to wonder if WWE has something big planned for the Dumpster Match as well. Regardless of the outcome, Reigns and Strowman are still set to go one-on-one next Sunday at the Payback pay-per-view. So far, there are no special stipulations set up for that particular match, although the winner could easily become the No. 1 contender for Brock Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

[Featured Image by WWE]