Naya Rivera And David Spade Relationship Gets Serious, He ‘Really Likes’ Her, Dinner Date In Malibu

Naya Rivera and David Spade have been dating for about a month, and insiders say the comedian “really likes” the former Glee actress.

CONFIRMED!!! Actress Naya Rivera Is Really Dating 52 Year Old Actor David Spade They’re Photo’d On A Date!! https://t.co/eFxVdW0Ybr pic.twitter.com/kd6X9Q9LxV — Bessie C. Robinson (@beckky07) April 22, 2017

Naya Rivera and David Spade first made headlines in the beginning of April when photos surfaced of the two looking close and cozy in a pool in Hawaii. What some initially thought to be a possible April Fools’ prank turned into a full-blown relationship. Do the two actors really see a future together?

X2 cuz why not!????????‍♀️ A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:07pm PDT

The 30-year-old former Glee actress infamously dated rapper Big Sean while she was starring on the hit Fox series. After they broke up, Rivera released the song “Sorry Not Sorry.”



Shortly after her relationship ended with Big Sean, Rivera got together with Ryan Dorsey, who she dated when she was in her early twenties.

The Glee actress revealed in her tell-all book that she had caught the rapper cheating on her with Ariana Grande.

In 2014, the two quickly got married, had a child, and divorced within two years, according to Daily Mail.

Thanks for having me yesterday @myjoolz????????????????Can’t wait to rock Josey in this sleek stroller, & love that you guys plant a tree for every stroller sold in the #Joolz birth forest in Colombia! #myJoolz #positivedesign???????? A post shared by Naya Rivera (@nayarivera) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:28am PST

David Spade, 52, has been known to be a bachelor for most of his life. He has a daughter named Harper with supermodel Jillian Grace.

He was in a relationship with actress and model Nicky Whelan from 2007 to 2008, according to Ranker, and back in 2002, he dated Modern Family’s Julie Bowen for around a year. The comedian was also rumored to have dated Heather Locklear.

Spade’s relationship with Rivera came as a surprise to the public, but insiders say that he “really likes Naya,” according to E!

“They are still trying to keep things private, but they have hung out a couple of times since Hawaii.”

When they were spotted in Hawaii, Spade and Rivera were also with Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider, who were on a standup comedy tour with Spade.

Naya Rivera and David Spade have not commented directly on their relationship, but Rivera did post a video last month on Snapchat teasing that she might be dating Spade.

I cant believe me and @kendricklamar dropped albums on the same day. (@tank.sinatra ) A post shared by David Spade (@davidspade) on Apr 17, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

RELATED POSTS BY THE INQUISITR

Is Naya Rivera Dating David Spade Or Not?

Naya Rivera And David Spade Dating? The Pair Show Off Major PDA

Naya Rivera, David Spade Hoax? Photos Of Naya, 30, And David, 52 – Real Or Fake?

‘Glee’ Star Naya Rivera Files For Divorce From Ryan Dorsey, Couple Releases Joint Statement

Every Time Big Sean (And Ariana Grande) Dissed Naya Rivera

Naya was spotted entering Nobu in Malibu this weekend with David Spade, wearing a tight, black dress with a thigh-high split and black stiletto heels.

David Spade wore a black leather jacket with a bright blue button-down shirt and black pants.

Things are starting to get serious between David Spade and Naya Rivera. https://t.co/6jHwY2tIxxpic.twitter.com/6f0xhklW41 — E! News (@enews) April 22, 2017

It’s clear the couple is serious about dating one another and giving their relationship a chance.

What do you think about Naya Rivera and David Spade’s new relationship? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntryre/Stringer/Getty Images]